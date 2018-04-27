

No, your employees don’t want to be told to “drill down” and do the “heavy lifting” until you “circle back.” (iStock)

Do you tell your employees to “give it 110 percent?” Please … don’t.

That phrase, according to a survey by OnePoll of 2,000 American workers on behalf of communications technology provider Jive Communications, topped a list of 40 of the most cringe-worthy phrases said in the workplace. So if you’re thinking of using that phrase to motivate, please think twice.

While you’re at it, don’t exhort your employees to “think outside the box,” “hammer it out” or do some “heavy lifting.” That’s going to annoy them, too. If you want to really get under their skin then go ahead and tell them to “push the envelope,” or promise to “circle back” or create a “win-win situation.”

“We’ve all been guilty of using these phrases, whether out of habit or not,” John Pope, the senior vice president of Jive Communications, said in a Fox News article. “These phrases definitely aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.”

Pope, who confirmed the survey’s data, said he believes that the overuse of these phrases has diluted their meaning. “Our goal should be to use such jargon sparingly, and when the moment calls for it,” he said.

Although we’ve all been there, the fact is that using these phrases with employees can harm a company’s productivity. According to the survey, 27 percent of American workers acknowledged tuning out people who use this kind of jargon, even though almost 72 percent admitted to habitually using these phrases.

So, are you at fault? Tsk, tsk. Just to be sure, here’s the entire list, in order of cringe-worthiness: