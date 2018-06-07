How did we get here? The question isn’t just an exercise in blame-casting. It grows increasingly relevant as the possibility grows that here is where we will be staying.

Will President Trump be repudiated in November? What counts as repudiation? A Democratic recapture of the House but not the Senate? That could be as easily taken for business-as-usual, or normalization, as for repudiation. If we are repudiating Trump, why doesn’t it feel like that right now? We keep reading that there are so many Trump scandals that were this another president, any one of them would be constant front-page news and possibly fatal to a presidency. Really? Can that be true? Is MORE corruption really an asset to a presidency? What would that tell us?

It would tell us that we aren’t who we have said we were. Boomers went through their lifetimes believing they were going to change the world and presided over a steady march to climate catastrophe and runaway American inequality. I guess you could count that as change. I won’t speak for Xers or millennials, but Xers were in the vicinity when George W. Bush got elected, twice, and millennials are milling about with their devices as his royal highness Thing Donald the First is positioning himself to be president for life. And the Greatest Generation? Yes, they got us through World War II, and then, as their parting gift to America, planted the tree of Ronald Reagan, which has grown large to yield all this poison fruit. Thanks.

And the country we thought we were? Sorry, this is who we are. As the run of outrages proceeds unchecked, and your news organizations in effect tell you that Trump has committed too many crimes to give them the attention they merit, and TV talking heads do not respond to outrages with outrage, and citizens go about their busy lives as if this is in fact normal, then, well, this is now normal. Yes, this is now who we are. We are now the United States of Donald Trump. The rest of the world looks at us and wonders how are we allowing this to happen here. And our answer to them is … what?

Well, there’s still November, but if people are going to wait that long to start their repudiation, it better be one hell of a repudiation.