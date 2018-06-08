The United States has surpassed heat records set in the Dust Bowl. That’s right. The historic temperature event seared into what’s left of America’s memory of continent-wide, heartbreaking calamity is now in effect America’s chosen policy.

No, this time we haven’t seen dust clouds blotting out the skies in Washington, because instead of record dryness, we got record rainfall. The sight of streets turning into ranging rivers is now a regular news feature.

Actually, we DO have dust clouds blotting out Washington. Fossil-friendly money created the giant misinformation factories that have thoroughly blotted out respect for scientific knowledge here and buried Congress to a sufficient depth to paralyze it from acting to protect us. Then we installed as president a pulverizer of formerly stable fact, and a pulverizer of what few positive steps we had taken.

And the media still can’t seem to emphasize what is now a crisis as anything other than a side story for people who are interested in “that sort of thing.” It’s like the scene in “This Is Spinal Tap” where climate gets second billing to the puppet show. The puppet show, of course, is the cast of our Republican-led Congress. We have trouble seeing the strings with our dust-caked eyeballs.

And speaking of eyes, increasingly devastating hurricanes are one more thing we can try not to look at. Why, just see how successfully President Trump made Puerto Rico disappear from our awareness and concern. And now there is discussion of a need for a new category for ever-worsening hurricanes: a Category 6.

Now there’s a solution. Instead of addressing the problem, we just add a higher number. Like Spinal Tap, we may eventually get it all the way to 11.