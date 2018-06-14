How to assess President Trump’s deal-making savvy? This week he is bragging about his “deal” with Kim Jong Un and is asking to be graded on a new system that doesn’t include things that are, you know, actually written down on paper. This is a standard that was considered no standard at all not long ago, but we’re on the other side of the Trump looking glass now, where truth is whatever Trump says it is, neither more nor less.

We could look to see how Trump’s deal-making skills worked out for him in his business career, except the results there cannot be shown, due to the fact that he says they are under audit, permanent audit as it turns out, and so can never be shown. There were some business bankruptcies, to be sure, but then came the Russian money. As Donboy Jr. blurted out in 2008, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets.” But we can’t actually look at those numbers, because of the permanent audit.

But there’s one deal we can absolutely look at. The climate deal Trump made with the devil in place of the Paris climate accord, which was a deal he didn’t like because it had the wrong president’s name on it. So how is that deal working out for us? The latest in astonishing data comes in news of the melt rate of Antarctic ice, which has tripled in just the past decade. This catastrophe-in-the-making will go underemphasized in the press, because Trump didn’t tweet about it, so really, what is the media supposed to do?

But in any case, the deal here is that Trump collects the support of fossil-fuel interests and the votes of people who either do not understand the science or choose to misrepresent it, and in exchange, our children get a ruined climate that will never ever stop costing them in dollars, destruction and tears.

Sound like a brilliantly good deal to you?

More by Tom Toles:

Trump and Kim take turns at Show and Tell

Trump thinks he’s the brilliant gambler. He’s really the patsy.

Tom Toles author page