The Republican Party is a Trump Cult now. It’s not like a cult, or in danger of becoming a cult; it is, simply a personality cult of a dear leader who is neither challenged nor checked. Any contrary indicators are merely residue for the mop-up crew.

Everybody is supposedly amazed at how quickly and completely the Grand Old Patricians collapsed and fell in line behind a boorish racketeer. Half of the explanation for that is that the party was already a rotted-out mansion whose philosophy had ossified into tax cuts for he rich, dismantling of the social safety net and racial animosity all around. It is no wonder that its collapse looked like one of those dynamite-induced high-rise demolitions.

But the other half of the reason for Republicans’ surrender is the important one now, because a cult of personality has an inescapable internal dynamic. How did President Trump, who seems genuinely incapable of normal intelligent thought processes, pull this off? Is he a secret genius with a thousand hidden tactics? No. It’s been crystal clear from the beginning to anyone who was watching him through the lens of authoritarianism that you don’t need to be particularly smart to run this game plan. Only ruthless. Ruthlessness Trump has.

It is a one-way ratchet of intimidation and (temporary) reward. But mostly intimidation. The pressure is applied continuously, probing for weak institutions and weak people. Any absorbed person or agency is never released but serves as further intimidation for the next. The ethically challenged fellow-grifters sign on, and the “smart” people move back, out of harm’s way. And you can see where this goes.

Where this has gone thus far is the takeover of one political party already; unfortunately, the one in power. This leaves the country in a highly vulnerable position, because it is in the DNA of authoritarianism to defeat all resistance, or to be defeated. And like it or not, those are our choices now. The Republicans have succumbed, but don’t think for a second that the process will stop there. There is always more softening middle for authoritarians to intimidate and absorb. Remember the word “appeasement”? By the time they get to you, well, you know the story, there will be no one left to speak up for you.

Sound bad? Sound like a crisis? You bet it is. 2018 would be a very bad time to wait and see how things go. We know how they will go. It’s speak now or forever hold your peace.