Let’s see, aside from literally shooting someone to death on Fifth Avenue, what can you think of that is more crazed in its inhumanity than separating a mother from her children for tactical reasons? I’ll pause while you consider that.

Give up? That’s right, it used to be kind of a base-line moral decency that this kind of thing would never happen as a conscious decision and be deliberately implemented as American policy. How quickly our heart and its arteries have been hardened by the new Trump dietary guidelines. Trump stakes have been driven right into the beating center of our national decency. One tough stake at a time.

This one was unveiled, of course, as part of the ongoing program of dehumanizing others. Refugee mothers of non-U.S. varieties don’t really love their children the way normal people do, nor do their children need their parents in the same way. How could they? Remember, we have been instructed, that they may LOOK innocent, but, no they are not. They come from somewhere else, somewhere with strange, often darker-hued people lacking in true feelings. Parents may SAY that they are desperate for a better life for their kids, but really, all they want is to break our laws. So they deserve what they get. And actually, they are getting off pretty lightly, considering how their so-called love for their kids is so much shallower than ours.

And so another formerly bedrock human value gets re-imagined and reconfigured into a policy tactic. And then another. Let us count the ways! The environmental health of the planet? Up in smoke! Scientific truth? Overruled! Any truth? Declared fake! Conflicts of interest? The new normal! Allies? Jettisoned! Dictatorship? Don’t be so quick to judge! Personal integrity? Passe! Government integrity? Redefined as loyalty to President Trump! Voter suppression? Brilliant! Equality and equal justice? Good riddance! Self-respect and respect for others? Antiques! See how easy it was to separate us from all those encumbering “values”?

Our previous values were really no different from government regulations. For every new Trump “value,” we get rid of two old ones. Freeing! Freeing to Trump and his personal prerogatives and power. The slippery slope to values-free living turned out to be a waterslide of speed and excitement. We are different! We are the best!

Dehumanizing others is the fast, fun and effective way, it turns out, to dehumanize ourselves.