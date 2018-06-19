And so now we take children from their parents and lock them in cages. On purpose. Reasons are given. Cages are defended. We are here.

Like the giant corpse flower, people stare riveted in nauseated amazement when the fetid blossom actually opens. It has opened. We have traveled far enough now along the Trump fork in the road to see where this leads and if we want to continue — or admit our mistake and take the next fork. Everyone knows now that 2018 is the decision point, and even some who know President Trump best are so exhausted by him that they are just about ready to be done with it all. John Kelly, his very chief of staff, reportedly said he has given up trying to control Trump, even if that leads to impeachment, because “at least this chapter of American history would come to a close.”

This chapter in American history. Aberration, or next the entire volume? How are you liking living in a permanent stew of hot lies and preposterous spin? The Republicans, in a mad desperation to find someone worse than Trump on the Democratic side to demonize, are seeing if they can scare you one more time with Nancy Pelosi. Why, she’s divisive, not a unifier! She’s dictatorial, not a bridge-builder! She’s too extreme, practically totalitarian! She’s just unlikable, not someone you would want to know! Do they really believe these things?

A better question is do they really believe these are BAD things. One might notice that these terrifying accusations could apply to Trump in spades, but we needn’t stop there. Because now we know of someone else with these qualities whom Republicans ALSO prefer to Pelosi. Yes, that’s right. They actually now like Kim Jong Un better than they like Pelosi. Blink a few times and read that again.

That’s where we are now. Children locked in cages, and admiration for the most extreme fanatical monster dictator on the entire planet. And hey, Trump is just warming up.

Had enough? If not, please tell us what you would consider to be enough. Because we’re on our way there.