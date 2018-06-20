Every day that President Trump remains in office, the divisions he is carving into the body politic deepen, and they were plenty deep already. You can place the blame for these divisions anywhere you want, but they are frightening. I’ll tell you where I place them. Somewhere along the line of recent history, Republicans decided that ANY Democrat was unacceptable as president. We don’t need to rewind the tape too far on this. Barack Obama, a center-left, qualified, essentially scandal-free Democrat, who won the vote broadly and decisively, twice, whose platform’s core consisted of reaching across the aisle to bring Congress and red and blue states together, was tarred as a non-American, crypto-Marxist radical too unintelligent to speak without a teleprompter (!) and somehow, by some conjured measure, “illegitimate.” The health-care plan he “rammed through” was based on Republican ideas that Republicans refused to support. The oppositional full-court press that greeted Obama and lasted throughout his presidency culminated in the Republican Congress blockading his altogether-ordinary Supreme Court appointment because of the high principle that they wanted it, and took it, for themselves.

And then came Trump. A candidate who tipped into office on a non-majoritarian procedural technicality, and immediately began to speak and govern as though he had the broadest mandate in American history. As though the wishes of the larger number of voters needn’t be respected, at all, the Republican Congress lined up behind his entirely outlandish agenda that was measurably contrary to the wishes of the actual majority of Americans.

But whomever you blame, the fact remains that Trump is governing for only a minority of the electorate and that this minority does not believe there should be any check, including any legal investigations of whether he sought or cooperated with a hostile power to distort and undermine an American election. This minority is becoming, under the aggressive and ceaseless fanning of its sense of entitlement, nothing short of implacably fanatical. The rest of the country exists in a state of shock.

I think it fair to describe all this as a house divided against itself.

It’s difficult to imagine what sort of polity Republicans expect to achieve on this trajectory, but when the issue is forced in this way, when Trump insists on abject fealty, from everyone, whether they agree with him, we are headed for a calamity. The American solution to this can be only a renewed respect and empowering of the actual majority of American voters and American values.

It is the responsibility of the Republican Party to reopen this channel of true U.S. representative government and acquiescence to the rule of law. Or no, this house is not going to stand.