President Trump may or may not want America to be all one color (guess), but his efforts to create some sort of American monoculture have so far succeeded only in introducing a second language to Americans. One that cannot be translated into standard English.

Trump supporters and Trump opponents no longer communicate with each other. Have you tried lately? You may think you recognize some of the words, but the meanings have become completely unintelligible or completely inverted.

In standard English you might say, “Climate science says we need to make up lost time to reach a critical goal.” In Trumpeze, that becomes “Climate science is made up, and we need to burn more beautiful coal.”

In standard English you might say, “Run deficits when the economy is weak, not when the economy is strong.” In Trumpeze, that’s “Run against Democrat deficits because Democrats are weak, but Trump and his deficits are strong.”

In standard English you might say, “A routine check of the facts shows that Trump is completely lying.” In Trumpeze, that’s “Trump gets to decide what facts are, and that is completely satisfying.”

Discussions run along the lines of “Trump is corrupting government.” Followed by, “No, Obama was the most corrupt.” “Trump has told 3,000 lies since becoming president.” “No, Hillary is the biggest liar.” “Trump demeans the presidency with open racial animosity, anti-woman hostility and anti-intellectual irresponsibility.” “What do you mean ‘demeans’?”

The results of this cleavage will not be quickly healed. What Trump is generating is nothing short of the Cold War of America. Peace talks may begin someday when we can agree on the meaning of words again.

Meanwhile, dig in for a campaign of deterrence.