There are so many disgusting layers to Scott Pruitt’s tenure at the Environmental Protection Agency, it’s hard to know where to start. But if you drill down and examine them one by one, like an ice core sample, here is what you find. I say like an ice core sample, because Pruitt’s climate policies melted the ice and all that’s remains is a slimy tube of ever-thickening sludge and solid waste matter. And here they are, layer by layer:

Loathsome personality: How else can a person respond to that self-satisfied grin of his as he openly subverted the very agency he led, the agency established to protect your health and the health of American and global ecosystems?

Petty scandals: The scandals he got ousted for were mere tawdriness — from craving luxury travel at taxpayer expense, to small-time leveraging of his position for cheaper lodging, and to getting a job for his wife. The creepiest layer here is the report of his shopping for a used mattress from a Trump hotel. One can only imagine.

Energy lobbyists: The pattern of turning over influence, if not outright control of his agency to the industries he was supposed to be regulating was what he should have been fired for, but wasn’t.

Air pollution: Pruitt’s EPA took “at least 15 major actions on air pollution — all to delay, weaken or repeal protections, and all opposed by the American Lung Association.”

Water pollution: They don’t even want you to know.

Climate change: This of course, is the monster scandal, right out in the open, covered only with the thinnest gloss, like Pruitt’s favorite face cream. This is not just a scandal, it is on the level of criminal atrocity as far as its probable effects are concerned. Predictions of the number of likely deaths from climate catastrophes, large and small, now run into the millions.

More of the same: The “blessed” departure of this horrible person is not likely to change anything of substance. His agency is well-stocked with more of the same, ready to continue Pruitt’s work to imperil you and the planet, because the still-larger problem is the . . .

Trump presidency: Pruitt himself was merely some of the brown frothing foam of the Trump presidency, which is why the damage will run on and on. President Trump is an enemy of climate science, and therefore of the climate, and therefore of humanity. How did such a man become president?

Republican Party: Trump was nominated, campaigned for, and now fully backed by a Republican Party which is altogether supportive of his climate agenda. It could step in and stop this ongoing calamity if they chose, but it chooses to support it unequivocally. And so far, it has gotten away with it because there has been something radically wrong with . . .

American politics: We, as Americans, have allowed this erosion of truth and science to happen on our watch. We have allowed our own muscles of participation to atrophy, assuming that either things would work out by themselves, or self-correct. They didn’t, and won’t. Everything, from American equality and social cohesion, to the health of the people and the planet are in direct and immediate danger from this administration, and from the party that is protecting it. There is one immediate opportunity this November for us to step up and insist that this ongoing catastrophe be stopped. We have reached bottom, and the way back is up to you.

