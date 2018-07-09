So lucky for us that we didn’t elect low-energy Jeb Bush. We got high-energy Donald Trump, who can watch TV for up to 18 hours a day and still have enough vitality left to wreck all the continents of the world simultaneously. He can embroider “Seven at One Blow” on his belt for that.

I don’t mean to disturb your day with more catastrophic news than you already have on your mind, but I think you really need to be aware of this. The climate right now is becoming fully unhinged. Keep reading until you get to the number in the Japan story.

Scott Pruitt has come and gone from the Environmental Protection Agency, but his legacy is burning its way into the history books. Long after people forget that he liked expensive furniture, people will get to remember him for destroying theirs, right down to the smoldering embers. His environmental policies are still in full effect.

Remember the fun days, not so very long ago, when the climate debate consisted of people saying that if climate change were real, we’d see it in rising temperatures? There were “serious” arguments about a posited, but fully nonexistent “pause” in rising temperatures. Now the argument is … what? Adapt? How exactly do you adapt a 30-foot wall of flame out of your backyard, exactly?

Southern California has been notching temperatures around 115 degrees, as it marks the early days of what used to be called summer but is now called Wildfire Season. The East Coast isn’t catching any breaks either, except that the fires are not yet quite so continuous.

Oh, here’s another fun thing to adapt to. Record-shattering rainfall is currently devastating Japan, with dozens dead and more urged to evacuate to safety. How many people are being urged to evacuate? Oh, just MILLIONS is all. Adapt away, and have a nice day.

You may wish you didn’t have to think about climate change in the figuratively “balmy” way we didn’t used to, but sorry. We are in the middle of a crisis and a catastrophe. And every day we wait to put a price on carbon to drive down emissions, we are quite literally condemning ever-larger numbers of people to death. Some of them may even be your family members. Just saying.

Yes, the Trump era and its climate policy are a nightmare. But you don’t deal with a nightmare by “adapting.” The only way to deal with a nightmare is to WAKE UP.