President Trump, master of the very best deals, is not, repeat not, surrendering to Russia unconditionally. He is insisting on, and receiving, massive face-saving conditions and codicils. The best.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to give Trump lavish praise for his wisdom and negotiating powers. Putin is willing to promise to take very good care of Crimea, and continue robust, if unspecified, involvement in the elections of the United States.

Trump is getting a signed mutual declaration of opposition to the Deep State opponents of the Trump presidency and his policies. Russia agrees not to directly attack the United States other than with unrelenting cyberwarfare aimed at the Democratic Party and possibly other commercial entities. Putin is promising to give Trump plans, diagrams, logistic advice and broad technical support for undermining the free press, opposition politicians and/or any domestic resistance he may have or will encounter.

Putin is pledging ongoing mutual support to Trump in their battle against their shared “foe,” the European Union. Continuing assistance to the Republican Party in future elections is not spelled out, but strongly implied, to be verified by U.S. intelligence agencies before their impending disbandment.

Trump has negotiated these concessions from Putin, he is quick to point out, without a shot being fired. Trump will get to maintain his residence in the White House and many of his privileges as a highly decorated viceroy. He is in line to receive the highest distinction Putin can bestow, the Grand Medal of the Order of the Bear. A vast parade is under discussion.

Trump hails these accords as the best of their kind in American history, and even his opponents are forced to agree.