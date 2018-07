Rob Rogers, the cartoonist who was fired after a quarter-century at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after drawing cartoons critical of President Trump, agreed to draw a cartoon specially for The Washington Post. The cartoon first appeared Sunday in our subscriber newsletter, The Week in Ideas.

