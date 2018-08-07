The infuriating part of the climate-change debate has been … well, everything. The first thing is that it has been a debate at all. The science is clear. It’s actually, at its core, amazingly simple: Carbon dioxide traps heat. Who knew? Everybody.

Consequences? We could start with the largest wildfire in California’s history. But we don’t need to stop there. And the climate isn’t going to. Record fires, record drought, record storms, record flooding. We have already baked ourselves into this cake. And what have we been doing about the recipe? Being monumentally stupid, is what. There’s no other word for it. Actually, there are lots more words. Arrogant. Suicidal. Greedy. Dishonest. Selfish. Lazy.

For those who have spent their energies over the past 30 years deliberately spreading dishonest uncertainty about this subject, may you live long enough to see the damage you have wrought (meaning: still be alive right now). May you sit back contentedly and watch people’s homes and lives be destroyed as a result of your efforts. Congratulations! A life well-lived. Because what you have tried so hard to sell has been a lie from the beginning. Because the science was clear enough a half century ago. And we could have begun to solve the problem then, and according to a lengthy article in the New York Times, we almost did.

The only problem with this heartbreaking account is that it sounds a lot like “too late.” Oh, if only those people had acted back then! But this would suit the interests of fossil-fuel profiteers just fine. They have been smoothing our feathers all this time by cooing, “It’s too SOON to act on climate; let’s wait till the science is settled.” How convenient for them to be able to now ruefully shake their heads and tell us, “Oh, sorry, actually now it’s too LATE.”

It may indeed be too late to avoid some of the calamity we have blundered and burned our way into, but it’s not too late to stop amplifying the disaster to unimaginable levels. People, meaning you, could reasonably plead ignorance at one time, but that time is over. The story of missed opportunity is a story we are still writing today. Now that we know beyond a doubt, now that we can see it, now that we can feel it, what is our excuse today? What is your excuse? Time to speak up. Time to demand. Time to act. Right now.