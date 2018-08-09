Here’s another chapter in how a nation slowly capitulates. About a year ago, several CEOs publicly resigned from Trump advisory boards because of the president’s offensive remarks following Charlottesville. Well, several of them were observed this week quietly crawling back into Trump’s good graces. Charlottesville was so last year! I guess they showed him.

The only misleading idea in this story is the reporter’s characterization of Trump as “a president who is known to hold grudges.” Grudges, in fact, are things Trump is equally contented to hold or let go of, depending upon the servility shown to him. Like his matching faucet of hot and cold running principles, his grudges get turned on and off as punishment and reward for subservience. The reward can include a cozy dinner!

And so it goes. Trump doesn’t have to look hard for enablers. They come to him. Want another example? Think back on the avalanche of capitulation that is the entire post-2016 Republican Party. It comes naturally to some people to grovel rather than stand up. Trump has a lifetime of experience exploiting these people. He well understands their lack of principle because he shares it. What he doesn’t share is their obsequiousness. Trump is the other side of that coin. He demands submission. The craven are all too ready to comply. A match made in hell.

Nations, even great ones, occasionally flirt with this lethal dynamic. Ironically, it is the self-styled brave patriots of the tea party movement who are most ready to kiss the king’s ring now. It’s unfortunate that the term “appeasement” is used only for foreign affairs. Because the same dynamic applies to accommodating Trump. Trump doesn’t hold grudges against the craven. Just contempt. But he’s more than happy to take the power they hand him.

It is a test of the United States how far we are willing to slide down this greasy slope. The special election this week offered some hope that we all won’t just lie down.

Stand up. And in November, take an important walk.