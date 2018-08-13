If white supremacists get their way, the United States will consist of a very small number of white people who usually don’t openly admit their actual views or show up to proclaim them, and when they do, they as often as not wear white bags on their heads.

The pathetic turnout on Sunday of the supposedly vast numbers of people who think this should be a whites-only country (club) is emblematic of the sorry history of this sorry group. It’s almost as though they are ashamed of what they stand for. And no wonder. Here they are in the United States, explicitly founded on the assertion that all men are created equal, thinking it should instead be a country run on the exact opposite premise. Here they are in the United States, explicitly founded on the assertion that a government derives legitimacy from the consent of the governed, thinking it should instead be run on the premise that it should delegitimize the consent of the wrongly hued governed.

And their cowardice shows, even when they don’t. While white supremacists throughout history have shown a taste for violence against minorities, it is reminiscent of a bully’s violence. A cover for fundamental shame and cowardice.

Their views are not only contrary to the fundamental American idea of equality but also contrary to what most Americans actually believe. White supremacists can neither persuade nor justify their views. And they know it. Most of the time they just keep their mouths shut about it and hide their grievances in private. They tend to come out in the open, when they dare to, at times when they think their views might be shared by a crowd or have some other kind of public legitimacy. Apparently they were afraid to show up on Sunday for the cause. Or maybe they were suffering from bone spurs.