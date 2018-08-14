There is apparently a permanent industry of worrying about the left wing of the Democratic Party. This perpetual worry has persisted in the midst of a historic slog toward out-of-control wealth inequality, unrelenting rounds of deregulation and finally, President Trump. But still the worrying goes on.

The only thing that is new in this fear of runaway socialism is that socialism’s appeal has been revived by runaway capitalism.

Let’s see what some of these worries about socialism are. That it “goes too far.” Yes, there are some on the far left who say they would like to do away with capitalism altogether. And how much power do these individuals wield? Less than zero. Compare that with those on the far right who would do away with socialism altogether. No safety net, no health care, bye-bye pollution laws. Now, how much power do THESE people have? Nearly all of it.

Worrisome question: Does the far left really believe in democracy? Again, how much power does the far left have on this? Here’s a more relevant question: Does the far right believe in democracy? Let’s count the ways it doesn’t. Unlimited and undisclosed campaign money. Crazed gerrymandering and voter suppression. The president of the United States trying to escape any accountability to laws or family corruption. Now, how much power do THESE people have?

Worrying about the far left at this point in history is like worrying about overpopulation at our Mars colony.

What runaway capitalism has brought us is a nonstop assault on the very idea of equality in the United States, an ever-worsening breakdown in social cohesion here, and a demolition of every standard of truth, including an environmental policy that is undermining and destroying the climate stability that undergirds civilization itself. Oh, and a manifest inability to check or restrain its worst outcomes, up to and including in the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court. So let’s worry about socialism?

Runaway capitalism has made discussion of socialism about the only sane example of balance in American politics. And historical evidence suggests that it is ONLY the fear of socialism that ever causes capitalists to restrain themselves at all.

Right now, I’d say I fervently look forward to the day that when I will actually have to start worrying about socialism going too far in this country.