The best White House staffers never forget they work for the people. Then there is this: “White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday refused to say whether she signed a non-disclosure agreement when joining the White House, and claimed that the confidentiality agreements are “common” even for government officials.” Good grief.

The best candidates have already run away from him. “Republican Candidates Can’t Keep Trump Out of Their Districts.”

The best the GOP once had is no longer welcomed in the GOP. “The more significant problem for [Tim] Pawlenty as he sought the gubernatorial nomination was that he was miscast in a party that first had shifted to the right in the period after his governorship and now more recently has been taken over by [President] Trump. He was neither the hard-right conservative of what once was a tea party-influenced GOP nor a devotee of Trump, whom he had sharply criticized during the 2016 campaign.”

It’s best not to brag about the stock market if you plan on a trade war. “Investors widely sold risky assets from stocks to commodities Wednesday as the market continued to weigh whether trade tensions and an emerging-markets rout could slow the global economy.”

Americans are at their best when they are tolerant and welcoming. “After winning her Democratic primary in Vermont on Tuesday night, Christine Hallquist could become the first transgender governor in United States history — if she manages to overtake incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott in a challenging race. But Hallquist managing to land a gubernatorial nomination from a major political party is itself historic, LGBT advocates say. Indeed, one year after Danica Roem was elected to the Virginia state legislature, Hallquist’s primary win is being seen as further proof that transgender candidates can succeed.”

Tariffs are not the best idea. “Thousands of American companies have filed more than 33,000 requests for exemptions to the steel and aluminum tariffs, but fewer than 1,500 have been granted and the vast majority remain in limbo. In hearings before Congress and in the media, executives at tariff-hit businesses have complained about the confusing and unresponsive process. The opportunity for cronyism is apparent and U.S. steel manufacturers have, according to multiple media reports, successfully exerted significant control over the exemption-granting process. In short, everything [Sens. Orrin G.] Hatch and [Ron] Wyden warned about has come to pass — and yet the Department of Commerce has not addressed those concerns.

The best reforms peculate up from data-driven studies. “A new study conducted by MDRC shows that with the right approach, community college students can be more successful. CUNY Start offers intensive developmental education before matriculation. . . . Policymakers are correct that education is necessary to increase economic security for many Americans who find themselves at the bottom of the income ladder. But they must also recognize that for many students the existing community college approach is not working. Reforms modeled after CUNY Start and CUNY ASAP could help change that.”