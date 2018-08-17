

In a courtroom sketch, defense lawyer Kevin Downing questions Rick Gates on Aug. 7 during the trial of Paul Manafort in Alexandria. (Dana Verkouteren/AP)

Opinion writer

We might have to wait a bit. “Paul Manafort’s fate — and possibly the future of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — is now in the hands of 12 men and women from Northern Virginia. The jury Thursday morning began deliberating the 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts facing Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman. Manafort has pleaded not guilty to all charges.” That’s a lot of counts and a lot of evidence.

We’ve been waiting 18 months for an Iran policy. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday the creation of an ‘Iran Action Group’ to coordinate the State Department’s post-nuclear deal Iran policy.” Well, they’ve at least acknowledged they have no policy.

Millions of women cannot wait to vote in November. “If anything, college-educated white women may shift even more dramatically from prior patterns. They typically lean Democratic, but usually by modest margins. Hillary Clinton carried 51 percent of them against Trump in 2016, and Democratic House candidates have not carried more than 52 percent of them in any election since 1992, according to exit polls; they only split them evenly with Republicans in 2016. But polling points to the possibility of unprecedented advantages for Democrats with those women this year.”

They haven’t been just waiting; they’ve been protesting and organizing. “Across a range of political activities — from attending political rallies to donating to campaigns — voters who back Democratic candidates for Congress are reporting higher levels of political activity than GOP voters. . . . Among registered voters who favor the Democratic candidate in their House district, 22% say they have attended a political event, compared with just 8% of those who support the Republican candidate.” And if you attend a rally and are eligible to vote, chances are you will vote.

We didn’t win quickly? Don’t wait for a sudden breakthrough. “Officials from both countries said on Thursday that a Chinese vice minister would travel to the U.S. at the invitation of the Treasury Department to discuss trade issues on Aug. 22 and 23. . . . U.S. officials have said that in previous talks their Chinese counterparts showed little imagination in addressing American complaints about unfair trade practices. Chinese officials, meanwhile, have privately said the U.S. demands are too wide-ranging and are ultimately aimed at getting Beijing to dismantle its government-supported economic system.” We could use a real dealmaker about now.

Hundreds of children are waiting to be reunited with their children. “Senators of both parties on Thursday accused the Trump administration of losing track of some migrant children taken into the government’s custody, rejecting U.S. officials’ denials. ‘Your blanket statement that there are no lost children is simply inaccurate,’ Ohio Senator Rob Portman, a Republican, told a Department of Health and Human Services official at a hearing Thursday on the government’s efforts to protect migrant children from abuse and trafficking.”

You can wait a lifetime and never hear the likes of her — the Queen of Soul.