

Demonstrators against racism march along the streets of Charlottesville on Sunday on the anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rally. (Steve Helber/AP)

The Pew Research Center informs us that “14% of voters say they have attended a political rally, protest or campaign event in the past year. Among registered voters who favor the Democratic candidate in their House district, 22% say they have attended a political event, compared with just 8% of those who support the Republican candidate.” And there is more:

The differences are more modest in the shares saying they have donated to political campaigns; still, 23% of Democratic voters say they have done this in the past year compared with 18% of Republican voters. Democratic voters are also more likely to have contacted an elected official (36% vs. 28%) and volunteered for a campaign (9% vs. 5%). … Overall half of Democratic voters (50%) report having participated in at least one of four campaign-related activities asked about on this survey (excluding social media activities). This compares with 40% of Republican voters.

Older voters in both parties tend to give more political contributions than younger voters; younger voters tend to show up more than older voters at rallies.

The poll numbers (collected in an unusually large sample of 4,581 voters) confirm anecdotal experience. The day after President Trump’s inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets to express their outrage about the election of a president who openly bragged about sexual assault and routinely insulted women, often disparaging their looks or IQ. Over the past 18 months, the #MeToo movement and the gun safety movement, although jump-started by independent events (the accusations against Harvey Weinstein and the Parkland school shooting, respectively) took on a decidedly anti-Trump cast in large part because the president chose to ridicule protesters or openly antagonize them (e.g. endorsing Roy Moore, bowing to the National Rifle Association). These issue movements thus morphed into cultural movements with an anti-administration bent.

The rallies and protests that ensued also prompted a raft of candidates, many of them women, to run for office or the first time. I couldn’t take any more of this; I had to do something. That sentiment propelled a wave of non-professional politicians to enter races at the federal and state levels.

In essence, Democratic voters seemed to have extracted from the 2016 election — which would have turned out differently had about 80,000 pro-Hillary Clinton voters gotten off the couch to go vote — the lesson that passivity was no longer an option. Democrats saw Republicans — and specifically, Republicans who did not share Democrats’ views of an inclusive, diverse, tolerant democracy — seize control and proceed to take the country in a direction that non-Republicans found horrifying. Rather than become depressed, they became more active in the political system.

A year after neo-Nazis marched in Charlottesville, demonstrators marching against racism vastly outnumbered a rump Unite the Right scrum. If the wind had been at the backs of the white nationalists last August, in 2018 it is at the backs of those infuriated by Trump’s racist language and his cruel, anti-immigrant policies.

This phenomenon of engaged citizenship, coupled with efforts across the aisle between #NeverTrump Republicans and Democrats to defend the rule of law, gives one hope that the nativist, protectionist and anti-rational right wing will not prevail. Democrats would be foolish, however, to stop now. Sitting on their laurels in 2016 got them an election debacle.

Beyond the 2018 midterms, Democrats and #NeverTrump Republicans will have to consider their options. Democrats will begin their pre-presidential primary jostling soon after the midterms; Republicans aghast at Trumpism and the moral spinelessness of the GOP will need to decide whether they want to primary Trump within the GOP, form a third-party movement or try to help pull the Democrats back to the center.

There is a lot of talk that Trump has remade the presidency or redefined political norms. Time will tell, but one president — especially a one-term president — can be nothing more than a blip in the history of our democracy. What will be more permanent, we hope, is a revived spirit of active citizenship and a realization that there is no man or woman on a white horse riding to the rescue. The majority of Americans who do not share Trump’s views must get in the game and stay there if they want to preserve our constitutional system, our multiracial and multiethnic democracy, and our constitutional protection for free speech and the right to criticize our government.