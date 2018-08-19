

Former CIA director Michael V. Hayden, right, with former CIA director and secretary of defense Robert M. Gates in 2008. (Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Two former directors of national intelligence, seven former directors and six deputy directors of the CIA have signed a letter to protest President Trump’s peevish decision to revoke former CIA director John Brennan’s security clearance. The list of names is a who’s who in national security: Former directors of national intelligence James R. Clapper Jr and Dennis C. Blair; former CIA directors William H. Webster, George J. Tenet, Porter J. Goss, retired Gen. Michael V. Hayden, Leon E. Panetta, retired Gen. David H. Petraeus and Robert M. Gates; and former CIA deputy directors John E. McLaughlin, Stephen R. Kappes, Avril Haines, David S. Cohen, retired Vice Adm. Albert M. Calland III and Michael J. Morell.

Regardless of party, their views of Brennan or even their stance on public criticism of the president, they stood shoulder-to shoulder in opposition to the president’s attempt to “stifle free speech.” They reiterated a core principle of our democracy, namely the right to criticize your government. “As individuals who have cherished and helped preserve the right of Americans to free speech — even when that right has been used to criticize us — that signal is inappropriate and deeply regrettable,” they wrote. And yes, it is harmful to our national security to end a security clearance for reasons having nothing to do with national security.

(Mind you, this White House allowed an accused domestic abuser access to classified materials, as well as the president’s son-in-law, who once had a meeting with a sanctioned Russian bank and had to make numerous changes to his security-clearance paperwork to fess up to an inordinate number of foreign contacts.)

The 15 former intelligence officials represent the best in public service — the willingness to sacrifice not for one person but for the principles underlying our democracy. Contrast them to the reprehensible actions of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in recommending the action against Brennan (he’s now an advocate for sanctioned Russian officials), and of other Republican senators — e.g., Sens. John Neely Kennedy (La.) and Ron Johnson (Wis.) — in praising the president’s autocratic tantrums. These senators embarrass themselves and the Senate as a whole when they cheer attacks on our most cherish liberties.

The security officials’ letter, in turn, inspired a second letter signed by 60 former CIA officers. Patriotism is contagious. Perhaps some of these men and women will be inspired to run for office, displacing the Trump lackeys for whom “country above party” is impossible.

“A humble American patriot; a man of common sense and decency; quite simply, one of our nation’s finest public servants,” said President Barack Obama in 2011 when he awarded Gates — who was also secretary of defense — the country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Webster, who also headed the FBI, has been awarded the Distinguished Intelligence Medal, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Security Medal. Earlier this year, Panetta, a former White House chief of staff, secretary of defense and CIA director received West Point’s Thayer Award to honor “an outstanding citizen whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify the military academy’s motto, ‘Duty, Honor, Country.’ ”

I could go on but, you get a sense of who these men and women are and what they’ve done for the United States. Any one of these signatories — let alone all of them — has contributed vastly more to the country than the president who ridicules them. They are the best of America; Trump, the worst.

For reminding us that public service entails loyalty to ideals and not to individuals, and by revealing just how small-minded, vindictive and narcissistic is the current Oval Office occupant, we can say, well done. Should any of you want to run for president or other public office to challenge incumbents not capable of fulfilling their oaths, the country would be lucky to have you.