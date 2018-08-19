Who said it?
1. “We all have to do what our consciences tell us to do.”
2. “I think he’s going to be a very, very valuable witness. … You want somebody who’s been in the room when the key discussions happened, and that’s Don McGahn.”
3. “I think pulling Bob Mueller’s clearance would create a real political firestorm.
4. “Truth isn’t truth.”
5. “If you speak out against him, he’s going to use whatever tools he has at his disposal to punish you.”
Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.
