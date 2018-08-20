Opinion writer

It’s dangerous to demand a special August session if you’re not certain the members will show up. “GOP Absences Push Back Judicial Nominees.” If they don’t show up for work, they should be replaced in the next elections.

This is a dangerous tactic for the GOP since women already are fleeing in droves. “Republicans have made attacks on high-profile Democratic women a key part of their strategy for holding onto congressional majorities. … But while those tactics fire up President Trump’s conservative base, it risks turning off the suburban and college-educated women seen as crucial voting blocs in the fall — especially since so many of the GOP targets happen to be women.”

There’s a danger when the president thinks the White House counsel is his personal lawyer. He’s not. “The White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, has cooperated extensively in the special counsel investigation, sharing detailed accounts about the episodes at the heart of the inquiry into whether President Trump obstructed justice, including some that investigators would not have learned of otherwise, according to a dozen current and former White House officials and others briefed on the matter.” Ruh-roh.

It’s a dangerous decision to discount character in selecting a presidential nominee. Peter Wehner writes, “Mr. Trump was emotionally/psychologically unwell when he became president. His condition is clearly worsening. He’s becoming more volatile, erratic and unstable. At some point he’s going to blow apart. When he does it’ll create a crisis. This won’t end well. Pray for our country.” Indeed.

David S. Cohen, former deputy director of the CIA, understands you have to confront the danger of Trump’s growing authoritarianism. “I think it was time to stand up and be counted … and to say clearly, that what the president was doing departs from precedent … in a dangerous way.”

Former CIA director Michael Hayden outlines the danger to national security. “Hayden said Sunday that he thinks the relationship between the national security community and President Trump is on the edge of shattering. ‘It’s dangerously close to being permanently broken, it is badly injured right now,’ Hayden told CNN.”

The danger when authoritarians attack truth: “Rudy Guiliani tells Chuck [Todd] that ‘truth isn’t truth’ when it comes to the Mueller investigation and Trump testifying in front of the Special Counsel.” Good grief.

Read more:

James Downie: What in the world is Rudy Giuliani talking about?

E.J. Dionne Jr.: America is slouching toward autocracy

Jennifer Rubin: Former intelligence chiefs rally around Brennan and slap down Trump

William H. McRaven: Revoke my security clearance, too, Mr. President

Ron Fournier: Nov. 6 could be independents’ day