Opinion writer

UP: Former CIA director John Brennan

DOWN: Crushing dissent

UP: The intelligence community’s united front

DOWN: Republicans cheering another attack on the First Amendment

UP: Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tapes

DOWN: Hiring Manigault Newman to work in the White House

UP: The First Amendment

DOWN: Trying to enforce a nondisclosure agreement on ex-government employees

UP: Possible House pickup seats for the Democrats

DOWN: Republicans’ vilifying Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

UP: White House Counsel Donald McGahn cooperating with the special counsel

DOWN: President Trump’s tantrums about the Russia investigation

UP: Number of Republicans allegedy selling influence

DOWN: Draining the swamp

UP: Canceling Trump’s parade

DOWN: A new military branch — the Space Force!

UP: Trump’s self-incrimination by tweet

DOWN: Chances Trump voluntarily testifies

UP: George Conway

DOWN: Kellyanne Conway