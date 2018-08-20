UP: Former CIA director John Brennan
DOWN: Crushing dissent
UP: The intelligence community’s united front
DOWN: Republicans cheering another attack on the First Amendment
UP: Omarosa Manigault Newman’s tapes
DOWN: Hiring Manigault Newman to work in the White House
UP: The First Amendment
DOWN: Trying to enforce a nondisclosure agreement on ex-government employees
UP: Possible House pickup seats for the Democrats
DOWN: Republicans’ vilifying Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
UP: White House Counsel Donald McGahn cooperating with the special counsel
DOWN: President Trump’s tantrums about the Russia investigation
UP: Number of Republicans allegedy selling influence
DOWN: Draining the swamp
UP: Canceling Trump’s parade
DOWN: A new military branch — the Space Force!
UP: Trump’s self-incrimination by tweet
DOWN: Chances Trump voluntarily testifies
UP: George Conway
DOWN: Kellyanne Conway