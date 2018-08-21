

Prosecutors are poised to turn up the heat. “Federal authorities investigating whether President Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael D. Cohen, committed bank and tax fraud have zeroed in on well over $20 million in loans obtained by taxi businesses that he and his family own, according to people familiar with the matter. Investigators are also examining whether Mr. Cohen violated campaign finance or other laws by helping to arrange financial deals to secure the silence of women who said they had affairs with Mr. Trump. The inquiry has entered the final stage and prosecutors are considering filing charges by the end of August, two of the people said. Any criminal charges against Mr. Cohen would deal a significant blow to the president.”

Inflation has already heated up. Watch what happens next. “Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro carried out one of the greatest currency devaluations in history over the weekend — a 95 percent plunge that will test the capacity of an already beleaguered population to stomach even more pain. . . . Prices are currently rising at an annualized rate of 108,000 percent, according to Bloomberg’s Café con Leche index. A massive exodus of Venezuelans fleeing the crisis to neighboring countries will likely increase and with it, tensions and restrictions like the ones seen over the past few days.”

Trump’s rhetoric heats up, but with zero effect on the special counsel. “President Trump on Monday referred to lawyers working for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III as ‘thugs’ and accused them of trying to affect this year’s elections, further ramping up his rhetoric against prosecutors probing Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In morning tweets, Trump called Mueller ‘disgraced and discredited’ and said his team of prosecutors is ‘a National Disgrace!'” Perhaps he’s worried about those possible charges against Michael Cohen.

The conflict between intelligence experts and Trump heats up. “One hundred and seventy-five former US officials spanning service across intelligence agencies, the State Department, the National Security Council and the Department of Defense added their names on Monday to a list of intelligence officials denouncing President Donald Trump’s decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.”

A heated trade war punishes consumers. Period. “U.S. businesses have a message for the Trump administration: New tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports will force Americans to pay more for items they use throughout their daily lives, from cradles to first bicycles and wedding dresses to coffins.”

Wasn’t the economy supposed to heat up and bring year after year of 4 percent growth? Meh. House Republicans campaign chief, Rep. Steve Stivers (Ohio): “I don’t think that tax cuts, themselves, can grow the economy for 20 or 30 years, but they can set up a situation where there’s an incentive. And what we have seen is really robust economic growth, and that’s because there is investment. . . . I believe it’ll last longer than people think — but we will — you know, we’ll see that quarter to quarter.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Jake Tapper delivers a heated retort to Rudolph W. Giuliani’s “Truth is not truth”: “For months, if not years, the president has been offering his view of what can charitably be called a different reality. Whether you wanna call it Orwellian or the Upside Down or ‘through the looking glass’, this is a place where facts are not facts, and the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, just offered the latest iteration of this. . . . Statements like this pop out when all the president’s men and all the president’s women try to explain and justify why President Trump is not tethered to demonstrable facts.”