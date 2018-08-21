

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, speaks at a meeting in Tehran on Aug. 13. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP)

We opposed President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action because we believed there was/is no viable alternative; that splitting with the P5+1 allies would do more harm than good; and that we could accomplish our goals without exiting the JCPOA by addressing Iran’s non-nuclear power. Now comes a military expert — highly respected by many who advocated the JCPOA pullout — to warn that, if the Trump administration, as it appears from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speeches, is trying to change the fundamental nature of the regime, it doesn’t have the right strategy.

Frederick W. Kagan of the American Enterprise Institute writes that, unlike the Soviet Union, Iran is not going to collapse or give up its ideology under fear of collapse because of economic pressure from the West:

There is every reason to believe that the current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will not lose his will. A veteran himself of the horrendously bloody Iran–Iraq War, Khamenei has ordered his security forces to kill his people on numerous occasions, including most dramatically during the protests following the rigged 2009 election. . . . The extent to which the regime’s own policies, including its determination to develop the means of building a nuclear-weapons arsenal, has created the economic isolation that so harms them may also be news to some Iranians, but, again, the general outlines of that reality probably are not. Even if solving the regime’s economic problems required reducing its oppression of its population, and it probably does not, there is no reason to think that such a reduction would generate the kind of systemic shock that blasted the Soviet system in a few years.

Moreover, Kagan points out, the survival of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) requires the regime to survive. (“Any new government in Iran that is not an Islamic Republic built on the principles described above could not tolerate the continued existence of an organization so steeped in those principles with the military, intelligence, and economic capabilities the Guards now have.”)

In practice this means Iran is very likely to resist change even if it means undergoing a good deal of economic hardship — and clamping down even harder on its own people who may take to the streets as a result of external economic pressure. (“It is almost impossible to imagine the current regime leadership losing the will to kill, nor is there any reason to think that the IRGC itself and the most IRGC-like of the Basij units would detach themselves from the regime and stand aside or join the protesters.”) Worse, it might increase the IRGC’s control of the government.

Kagan’s conclusion is sobering: “The U.S. should therefore proceed on the assumption that no amount of external pressure will cause the rapid collapse of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but that such pressure could instigate a large-scale bloody crackdown that initially strengthens the control of the IRGC and other extremists.”

So if economic sanctions alone are unlikely to pose an existential threat to the regime — especially given that the European Union, China and Russia are there to cushion the blow — is it realistic to hope that economic power in and of itself will drive Tehran back to the bargaining table? (In contrast to its pre-JCPOA status, Iran now has the billions unfrozen by virtue of the Iran deal, plus foreign investment and assistance from the countries that remain in the JCPOA.) It is hard to see how.

Kagan recommends (as we have been arguing) that the Trump administration should “focus on building a consensus among America’s allies” — the opposite of what Trump is doing. Kagan explains the requirements of an effective Iran policy once we have repaired the breach with our allies:

A long-term approach would deter the Russians and Chinese from stepping in to keep Iran alive. It would disrupt the supply chain of strategic materials Iran needs to advance its nuclear and conventional military capabilities. And it would force Iran to fight hard for its positions in Iraq and Syria while simultaneously pressing the Iranian economy in every possible way. Such a strategy would almost certainly force the Islamic Republic back in on itself, halt and reverse its movement toward regional hegemony, exacerbate schisms within the Iranian leadership and between the regime and the people, and possibly, over time, and in a uniquely Iranian way, lead to a change in the nature of the regime.

So long as Trump pursues a go-it-alone economic sanctions policy, he is unlikely to prompt Iran to re-evaluate its course anytime soon. After 18 months the administration still needs a complete Iran policy, one that necessitates cooperation and not isolation from our allies. The schism Trump has created by pulling out of the JCPOA, precisely the reason we opposed the move, is now arguably our biggest handicap in managing the Iran problem.