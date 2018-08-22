

Opinion writer

Barry H. Berke, Norman Eisen and Noah Bookbinder are out with an updated analysis regarding President Trump’s possible obstruction of justice. It couldn’t be more timely. At 167 pages, it’s not a quick read but, fortunately, there is an executive summary that spells out the bottom line:

There is substantial evidence that President Trump may have obstructed justice. While a final determination must wait until [special counsel Robert S. Mueller III] has completed his investigation, that body of reported evidence has only grown deeper in quantity and quality in recent months. The apparent depth of the evidence is further underscored by reporting that White House Counsel [Donald] McGahn was extensively cooperating with the special counsel, which could provide otherwise unavailable details of the president’s exact state of mind and actions during critical moments.

The pile of evidence includes: Asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions to reverse his recusal; asking then-FBI director James B. Comey to go easy on fired national security adviser Michael Flynn; firing Comey and then making up a false story to justify the firing; dictating a misleading statement about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting; attacking and seeking to undermine the investigation into Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election; floating the idea of pardons for Flynn and/or Paul Manafort; and threatening officials and ex-officials with the loss of their security clearance based on involvement in the Russia investigation.

With regard to obstruction of justice, the authors conclude:

President Trump’s pattern of conduct is of a kind and type that is regularly prosecuted as obstruction of justice. . . . President Trump’s position of power further bolsters the obstruction case because an individual’s status and ability to fire subordinates is relevant to the question of whether there was an attempt to influence, impede, or obstruct.

The analysis rejects the argument that the president cannot obstruct justice, or that actions within his executive powers cannot be the basis for such a charge since “otherwise lawful actions may constitute obstruction if undertaken with corrupt intent.” Moreover:

The theory that a president’s exercise of Article II powers cannot be the subject of criminal prosecution for obstruction of justice is also wrong. Although there are unique separation-of-powers concerns when the president’s decision to fire a subordinate is at issue, Congress has the power to impose conditions on that authority — including making corrupt attempts to influence, obstruct, or impede an investigation a crime.

And, of course, many actions (e.g., drafting a phony story for the Trump Tower meeting) do not implicate Article II powers at all. In a piece for The Post, the analysis’s authors point out that, even before Michael Cohen’s guilty plea on Tuesday, there was sufficient grounds for an obstruction of justice charge.

Their analysis also concluded that Trump is potentially liable for witness-tampering and conspiracy to obstruct justice. (“President Trump’s repeated attempts, potentially with the help of others, to exercise personal influence over the Russia investigation could satisfy this requirement.”) They remind us that, while there is a question as to whether a sitting president can be indicted, “there is no doubt that a president can face indictment once he is no longer in office. Reserving prosecution for that time, using a sealed indictment or otherwise, is another option for the special counsel.” Finally, there is little doubt that if Trump obstructed justice, it constitutes an abuse of power which, as during Watergate, can be the basis for impeachment proceedings.

Eisen tells me that Tuesday’s developments “may not have been the beginning of the end — but they certainly were the end of the beginning. Cohen ‘s startling and direct implication of the president in illegality relating to the stormy Daniels payments is the first direct criminal liability hit on Mr. Trump —but far from the last.” He reiterates, “Another area of possible liability, perhaps the single greatest one in the entire landscape of legal threats facing the president, is the substantial evidence that he obstructed justice in his long running effort to fight the investigation of Russia’s attack on our democracy and Trump’s, his campaign’s, and his associates’ possible role in that.” He concludes, “Yesterday created a new opening for a national discussion about that and for possible accountability, whether in Congress, the courts, or the court of public opinion. We hope the report will help contribute to that national conversation.”

Trump cultists have resorted to the argument that Trump is fine so long as he didn’t conspire with Russians. Poppycock. President Richard M. Nixon himself didn’t break-in to the Democratic National Committee’s Watergate offices; he obstructed justice after the fact. Obstruction, conspiracy and witness tampering “count” in assessing criminal liability, and certainly in considering impeachment. If it is proved that Trump committed the acts described above, what exactly is the argument that he should remain in office?