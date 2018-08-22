

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) campaigns at a town hall meeting in Woburn, Mass., this month. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

In any other administration this would be the top story. “The Trump administration on Tuesday made public the details of its new pollution rules governing coal-burning power plants, and the fine print includes an acknowledgment that the plan would increase carbon emissions and lead to up to 1,400 premature deaths annually.”

I’d like to know the backstory behind his evolution into a Russian stooge. “Senator Rand Paul has been making the rounds in recent days touting deeper U.S. engagement with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. It’s often the case when Senator Paul talks about foreign policy his pronouncements are a curious admixture of odd conspiracy theories, pacifist banalities, and ahistorical analogies—all delivered with the confident condescension of someone who doesn’t have any idea what he’s talking about.”

The 2019 story likely will be about legislative paralysis. “Humility is always necessary with election forecasting; after all, we are talking about human behavior and politics is a dynamic, not static, exercise. Events can alter the trajectory of an election. Voters will settle many of these questions in November, but it’s hard to see a scenario occurring that does not suggest the likelihood of legislative paralysis.”

The corruption storyline will be front and center in 2020, I suspect. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled a series of new planks Tuesday in her wider plan to stem corporate influence on government and root out corruption in Washington. Introduced as a potential 2020 presidential primary contender, the Massachusetts Democrat took aim at President Donald Trump, casting him as the product of a rotten system rather than an outlier or fluke and saying his administration fit a decades-old pattern of self-dealing in Washington.”

Watch how this story plays out. “Democrats are getting ready for a major fight this fall over access to the polls, which the party believes could be a critical issue toward determining congressional majorities in the midterm elections. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), the chairman of the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, pointed out recent efforts to limit turnout by likely Democratic voters in Texas, Ohio and Indiana — three Senate battlegrounds.”

A vitally important story in our hemisphere getting subsumed by all things Trump. “The ongoing economic crisis in Venezuela is driving people to leave the country by the hundreds of thousands—often crossing borders on foot—seeking better lives in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and beyond. They are fleeing a nation that now experiences frequent power outages, water shortages, and suffers from a severe lack of food and basic medical supplies. Hyperinflation became such a burden that new currency was recently issued, at a conversion rate of 100,000 bolivars (old currency) to 1 sovereign bolivar . . . . The rising numbers of refugees are causing problems in bordering countries as well, resulting in local residents fighting the newcomers after growing crime rates, and countries like Ecuador and Peru tightening restrictions on immigration.” Americans will care when the refugee problem finds its way to the United States.

It’s a powerful story for Ohio Gov. John Kasich to tell: “A new report out today shows an estimated 290,000 Ohioans utilized Medicaid expansion, and then transitioned off because they got a job or a raise. Expansion has worked in Ohio.”