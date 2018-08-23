

President Trump and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) arrive for a closed House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill on June 19. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Opinion writer

The #NeverTrump Republicans who warned that President Trump would lead to the debasement of the right underestimated the speed and extent of the moral and intellectual decay. Sure, talk radio, Fox News and right-wing outlets (which managed to justify Jim Crow back in the 1950s and anti-immigrant hysteria in the 2000s) could always be counted on to excuse-monger or change the subject or simply mislead.

Whether it was loopy conspiracy theories or the morally vacuous “But Gorsuch” argument, the Trump faithful adeptly crafted arguments that required deliberate ignorance of reality. They had a single mission: Defend Trump at all costs. The willingness to make any argument, no matter how absurd, hypocritical or self-contradictory, became the predominate mode of discussion in the right-wing echo chamber.

The intellectual rot quickly took root in both houses of Congress and among right-wing groups. From rationalizing a vote for a racist, misogynistic and habitual liar to dismissing and rationalizing racist, misogynistic rhetoric and habitual lies once he was in office didn’t require much effort. Republicans learned to ignore Trump’s remarks or feign lack of interest or reinterpret his inanities to make them seem less inane. Invariably, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) would say he hadn’t seen the latest tweet. He and others were happy to repeat false talking points (e.g., the tax cuts pay for themselves, the administration never intended to separate families at the border).

From there it wasn’t a stretch to justify whatever false, loopy or ignorant remarks came from Trump’s mouth, be they about immigration or trade or our allies. Right-wing magazine editors would pontificate that what a president said really didn’t matter. Whataboutism and “But Gorsuch” talking points became ubiquitous. He didn’t really mean that. . . . (we don’t want immigrants from non-white countries, Kim Jong Un loves his people, Russia should rejoin the Group of 7, really fine people march with neo-Nazis, the FBI is corrupt, etc.)

Then again, they declared, maybe it’s true that immigrants are stealing our jobs (although we have full employment) and Germany is stealing our wealth (although Germany spends U.S. dollars back in the United States to employ Americans). Or something. Maybe Trump knew something none of us did. But in any case, the media is the enemy of the people. Whether it was Matt Schlapp or Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), there was no bottom to the well of self-serving rationalizations. Schlapp and Sarah Huckabee Sanders are easy to mock for their disingenuousness and absurd lies, but how different are they from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) or Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) when it comes to Russia, the Justice Department and the FBI?

And from there it was easy for loyalists to explain away Trump’s obsequiousness to North Korea’s Kim, his perverse defense of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his insistence on things that were demonstrably false (e.g., the North Korea threat is eliminated, illegal immigrants are responsible for inner-city crime, we’ve “lost” billions in trade).

So when Michael Cohen comes along to plead guilty and implicates Trump in a crime or yet another top associate joins the ranks of convicted or confessed felons, Republicans are ready to declare, “But it’s not collusion!”

More to the point, not a single GOP member of the Senate or House is calling for hearings on impeachable offenses.

Not a single GOP member of the Senate is willing to delay consideration of a Supreme Court nominee, who if confirmed, would rule on matters relating to the alleged criminal conduct of a president who may have obtained the presidency by illegal means.

Not a single Republican member of Congress declares that Trump cannot possibly be the party’s next nominee.

It doesn’t really matter if they cheer Trump like the Freedom Caucus or if limit their objections to pithy tweets ala Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.); the result is the same — total inertia and compliance. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will tell herself any legal fable to rationalize a vote to confirm a judge who lauds the late Justice Antonin Scalia for rejecting rights not explicit in the Constitution (such as abortion, senator). Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) cheers stripping a former CIA director of his security clearance but warns this shouldn’t be “routine.” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) sees possible criminal activity by Christopher Steele but nothing to warrant concern about Trump. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) manages never to utter a critical word about the president’s toadyism to dictators and his lies about Russian interference in our election. The “good” Republicans merely grumble, but they never use their leverage to demand adequate oversight, to recoup congressional powers (e.g., tariffs) or to reject patently unqualified nominees.

Getting rid of Trump won’t solve the GOP’s problem. The hundreds of House members, senators, party activists, opinion-makers and interest-group leaders who have by omission or commission contributed to the moral, intellectual and constitutional rot would still remain. They’ve failed the basic requirements of good citizenship, let alone political leadership. The GOP could banish all of them, but wouldn’t it be easier to start over with a new political party/movement not infused with the stench of moral and intellectual rot?