- The case against the felony murder rule.
- America’s prisoners are in the midst of a nationwide strike. Here’s why.
- Meanwhile, in Mississippi, 10 prison inmates have died in the past three weeks.
- New York’s governor signs bill to create a board that will oversee the state’s prosecutors.
- Video shows Alameda County, Calif., sheriff’s office illegally recorded conversation between juvenile suspect, attorney.
- Reason interviews the founders of Backpage.com, who discuss the trafficking accusations against them.
- Mexico just set an all-time record for homicides in a single month. Thank the drug war.
- A single South Carolina jury issued more than 900 indictments in a single day.
- Mollie Tibbetts’s family has asked that her death not be politicized. Anti-immigration politicians and pundits will do it anyway.
- Republicans plan to shelve a prison reform bill.
- President Trump wants to make snitch testimony illegal. Let’s do it!
- RIP, Dan Bigg, a pioneer in the harm-reduction approach to treating drug addiction. He undoubtedly saved countless lives.
