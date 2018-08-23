

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen walks out of court in New York on Tuesday. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

President Trump’s new reality. “As [Michael] Cohen’s unindicted co-conspirator, Trump, retains a personal legal shield from the longstanding Justice Department policy that sitting presidents cannot face prosecution. The immediate relevance of the accusation from his long-time fixer concerns how long Trump remains the sitting president.”

In reality, the kook vote is pretty big. “The fact that [Kelli] Ward is losing votes to [Joe] Arpaio explains why she’s heading into the homestretch of the primary campaign, which is set to conclude next Tuesday, on a bus tour with conspiracy theorist and alt-righter Mike Cernovich. Arpaio was, like President Donald Trump, one of the most prominent promoters of the ‘birther’ conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama.”

All candidates need to confront the reality of campaigning in the digital age. “The Democratic National Committee said on Wednesday it was alerted to an attempted hack of its voter database this week and has notified law enforcement about the incident.”

Trump’s new legal reality: “Trump and his allies, so accustomed to playing defense on the collusion front, are ignoring the bigger problem: The president has been implicated in a crime.”

The reality of a jail sentence has been known to change a defendant’s mind-set. “Paul Manafort could face a decade in prison after a federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, found him guilty of bank fraud and tax crimes, legal experts say.” He has another trial just ahead of him.

Trump faces another new reality — he cannot fire or pardon any key player. “Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Congress should impeach President Donald Trump if he pardons his attorney, Michael Cohen. . . . Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis said Cohen had information ‘that would be of interest’ to state prosecutors and “putting aside the word cooperation … will tell the truth.'”

In the post-Manafort and post-Cohen reality, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has a stronger hand to play. “What’s more, it is clear that the special counsel’s office believes the Manafort case is important to its mission. The evidence of this is the simple fact that Mueller chose to keep the Manafort prosecution within the office, not to refer it elsewhere. For some reason, Mueller’s team views the tax- and bank-fraud charges against Manafort as connected to the central inquiry, in a way the Michael Cohen case—which it referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York—is for some reason not. That may be because Mueller’s team wants information it believes Manafort has. And that, in turn, makes his conviction, and the pressure on him that it generates, a significant event.”