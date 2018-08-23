

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 26. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) talks a lot these days about the focus on midterm campaigning. Politico reports on her remarks following a speech in San Francisco:

[The] culture of corruption, cronyism and incompetence is so pervasive and it’s in the White House … what they’re doing is stunning to behold … I’ve always said that what we have to do is bring people together. If there’s evidence that the president should be impeached, let that emerge. But for us, our responsibility is to improve the lives of the American people — lower their health care costs, increase their paycheck and make government work for them. … We have a responsibility to protect and defend our Constitution. And we will do that. And we will hold the president accountable.

On impeachment, she said, “I think Republicans would like us to run with the subject of impeachment. Let me say this about impeachment: you can’t be political about it. You can’t be political in doing it. And you can’t be political in not doing it. We have to seek the truth.” Well, of course impeachment is political, but to the extent she means it has to be bipartisan, that is indisputably true: To remove a sitting president requires two-thirds of the Senate.

Put differently, Democrats can honestly say that there is no sign Republicans in the Senate (or the House) want to hold Trump responsible for anything he does.

Pelosi knows that in swing districts, impeachment is not going to be a winning issue. More to the point, Democrats have better things to run on. The latest Fox News poll found that 86 percent think health care is extremely important (56 percent) or very important (30 percent) in considering their congressional vote in the midterms. The other highest-ranked issues are which party controls the House and the economy, at 75 percent and 85 percent, respectively. Trump and Republicans want to talk about taxes, which 46 percent say is extremely important and 31 say is very important, or the border, which 42 percent say is extremely important and 27 percent say is very important. In other words, Pelosi is right that Democrats are talking about what voters care about most — health care and the economy. As for control of Congress, voters prefer Democratic control by 11 points in this poll, and nearly seven percentage points in RealClearPolitics’s average of polls.

Moreover, Democrats are on the right side of the issues as far as voters are concerned. Approval for the Affordable Care Act is at 51 percent in this poll while only 44 percent disapprove. Trump’s tax cuts are far less popular (40 percent approve/41 percent disapprove) in this poll. What’s even more popular than the ACA as a whole is the specific protection for preexisting conditions, which Democrats really want to talk about. Last month, the Kaiser Family Foundation found:

Continuing pre-existing condition protections ranks first among six other candidate positions on health care issues with 63 percent of voters rating it the “most important” or a “very important” factor. Pre-existing condition protections rank highly across party identification, with majorities of Democratic (74%), independent (64%) and half of Republican (49%) voters saying a candidate’s position on this issue is either the “most important factor” in their vote or “very important, but not the most important factor.”

And, lo and behold, GOP states are mounting a lawsuit that would invalidate the ACA, including the protection for preexisting conditions. Republicans will be on the spot to explain why Congress declined to support the ACA’s preexisting condition protection when the Trump administration refused to mount a defense in the lawsuit.

In sum, Democrats figure they should talk about what voters care about and make clear Democrats agree with most voters when it comes to the most important health-care issue. Seems like a no-brainer when you put it that way.