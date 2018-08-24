

President Trump speaks during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 30 as Vice President Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) look on. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Opinion writer

The latest George Washington University Politics poll finds that “Democrats continue to have an advantage in the generic ballot for House elections, 45-38, and more Democrats reported being politically active — including sharing political opinions on social media, signing a petition, making donations and attending political rallies. These activism indicators are similar to the results from the May 2018 poll.”

On substantive issues: “Most of those surveyed (84 percent) said it’s important to maintain a prohibition on charging sick people more for insurance. A large majority (86 percent) also said it’s important to keep the ban on denying coverage because of preexisting conditions.” In addition, the poll found that “most people (62 percent) continue to favor allowing children brought into the U.S. illegally to stay in the country. Roughly the same proportion of the public disapproves of separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents (58 percent disapprove, 34 approve), and the opposition is intense (47 percent of the public disagrees strongly with child separation; only 19 percent agrees strongly).”

Let’s stop right there. The GOP has attached itself to positions that are grossly unpopular with voters — separating kids, refusing to defend the Affordable Care Act’s protection for preexisting conditions and throwing out dreamers. They demonize the positions that most voters hold as “open borders” or “socialized medicine.” Democrats have in essence won the political debate on key aspects of health care and immigration, no matter how Trump rants and raves, no matter how hysterical Sean Hannity becomes. Democrats might want to remind voters again and again that the GOP has become the party of extreme, hated policy positions.

When it comes to abortion, “Most people agreed abortion should be legally available in cases of rape (78 percent) and when there’s a threat to the health of the mother (81 percent) or the child (64 percent). There was no scenario provided where a majority thought abortion should be illegal, although 47 percent said it should not be possible if ‘the woman wants it for any reason’ (42 percent said it should).” Considering how many Republican politicians (e.g. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas) take the position that abortion in case of rape should NOT be legal, a repeal of Roe v. Wade (repeal is disfavored by 57 percent) would mean in many red states that women who had been raped would have to drive hundreds of miles, crossing multiple red states to get an abortion. Once again, Republicans have managed to get themselves into an untenable spot. (Punishing pregnant rape victims. Brilliant.)

Foreign policy, to put it mildly, is not front and center in voters’ minds. However, Trump manages to take what could be a defensible position (tariffs on Chinese goods get substantial support) and marry it to very unpopular stances. “Generally, more people disapproved of the president’s steel and aluminum tariffs (49 percent oppose, 38 support),” the poll found. “But asked about tariffs on specific countries, 45 percent supported action against Chinese goods, while only 34 percent supported tariffs against Canada.” Likewise, in backing out of the Paris Accords (which were voluntary and self-enforcing) Trump turned off a large segment of voters (“the least popular foreign policy decision polled was the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement climate accords; Half (50 percent) of respondents opposed the choice, while 38 percent supported it”).

Finally, Trump should tread carefully before handing out pardons. (“While conducted before former Trump advisors Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort guilty statuses were reached in the courts, the poll did confirm earlier findings that most people (57 percent) would find a presidential pardon connected to Russia-investigation charges to be inappropriate.”)

Unfortunately for many Republicans, the GOP has so closely bound itself to Trump that Republicans on the ballot are now stuck with extreme, disliked positions. Thanks to Republicans, Democrats no longer need to defend the least popular ramifications of their stances (e.g. late-term abortions); it’s Republicans who now have to justify criminalizing abortion, zero tolerance chaos, etc. Democrats used to have to justify plans to raise taxes; now Republicans are busy trying to explain why the rich got so much tax relief while their own wages are stagnant. This has come about not because Democrats are so brilliant but because Republicans blindly followed an irrational, cruel and racist president. The voters will decide whether Republicans pay for their spinelessness.