Editorial cartoonist

There have been plenty of references to George’s Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984” in trying to describe and understand the Trump presidency. But the word from the novel that most describes the Republicans’ unwavering defense and enabling of his presidency is doublethink. It has gone so far past hypocrisy as to be comprehensible only in near-hallucinatory terminology.

You have to remember, before the history of the 2016 election goes down the Memory Hole, what the Republican complaints about candidate Hillary Clinton were, and how Republicans, from officeholders down to voters, seemed to believe in them so vehemently. What were they again? Oh, yeah, that she was “crooked.” “Corrupt.” A ”liar.” Simply untrustworthy, tawdry, not a fit human to occupy the fine corridors of the White House. There is no need to go back and unpack all these accusations and reexamine their genuineness to understand that anyone who claimed to be disturbed by these sorts of things could not possibly now be defending President Trump.

This week lifted the lid on the Trump dumpster of toxic corruption that has always been the heart of his personal behavior. The lid has been lifted and the contents strewn so thickly on the White House grounds that the presidential helicopter is now the only means of access and egress. And everyone knows we have not seen the end of the garbage. We are only getting started. Everyone knows there is no bottom to the Trump squalor. And the Republican response, in the light of their fervent, fanatical fever dreams about Clinton, is breathtaking in its double standard. Or breath-holding, more accurately in this case.

And on top of it all, now you have Republicans pretending that Trump is not openly trying to corrupt the justice system yet again with his absolutely obvious attempts to silence Paul Manafort with open hints of a completely self-serving Trump pardon.

And speaking of out-in-the-open transgressions, the Republicans are now hunkered down within the ever-shrinking defense perimeter of saying that the only charge that would really matter is evidence that Trump colluded with Russia. Huh? If anyone has forgotten the stunning, already-public ways this has happened, here’s a recent refresher.

So how do Republicans explain this all away? They don’t. They can’t. It’s nothing but doublethink now. It’s not that they were against corruption before they were for it; it’s that they are both against it and for it simultaneously.

How to respond? Before you give credence to a single assertion of any Republican, think again.