Last week the prosecutors of the Southern District of New York delivered a 1-2 punch to President Trump. First, they finally struck a deal with Trump’s former fixer and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to eight felony counts. In addition, he directly implicated Trump in an illegal plot to conceal pay-offs to alleged paramours before the 2016 election. Backing up Cohen is the audio tape previously released wherein they discussed hushing up Karen McDougal in the context of other campaign-related matters.

Then on Friday prosecutors struck a second time. The Post reported:

A federal investigation that led President Trump’s longtime lawyer to implicate Trump in two campaign finance crimes this week also secured the cooperation of one of the top-ranking executives at Trump’s private company. Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, was granted immunity by federal prosecutors in New York who were investigating Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, according to people familiar with the probe. . . . The decision to grant Weisselberg immunity gave prosecutors access to one of the highest-ranking figures inside the president’s private company, an executive who is considIn ered practically part of Trump’s family. Over the decades, Weisselberg rose from serving as an accountant to the keeper of Trump’s personal books. After Trump’s election, he was appointed to help run the trust that controls the president’s assets, along with two of the president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr., a fellow trustee, and Eric Trump, chairman of the trust’s advisory board.

No wonder Trump was harping about the practice of “flipping” — the time-honored tradition of extracting information from subordinates to provide evidence to convict their bosses. In many cases those bosses are Mafioso figures, as Trump’s current TV lawyer Rudolph A. Giuliani knows all too well from his time as a prosecutor in the very same office. In the case of Trump, prosecutors not only have the two personal associates most involved in Trump’s pre-campaign private and financial dealings but also a slew of documents including emails, texts and, let’s not forget, Cohen’s audio tapes.

In piercing the veil of lies, secrecy and obfuscation that have protected Trump’s finances and dalliances from public scrutiny, prosecutors reasserted the primacy of facts. There is an objective reality that conscientious men and women can determine through rational inquiry and professional skill. The Southern District of New York has held an esteemed place in the annals of criminal justice, nabbing stock swindlers, mob bosses and corrupt politicians. Last week we saw why the prosecutors’ reputation is well-earned. In doing the people’s business and reasserting that no one is above the law, they have injected constitutional sanity into the Trump era and given their fellow Americans hope that the country can be roused from our national nightmare. For all of this, we can say, well done gentlemen and ladies of the SDNY.