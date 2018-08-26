

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in 2008. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “He was the conscience of the Senate. He really was. And so I don’t think you can overstate the importance or impact of his impact on the body.”

2. “He really understood in the marrow of his bones what it meant to be an American and how important it was for us to, yes, disagree and differ. But at the end of the day to come together, to work together, to trust each other to get things done.”

3. “So many of our colleagues on both sides of the aisle, whether they were in complete agreement with John McCain, were all in agreement that he was formidable, had enormous integrity and was acting on behalf of our country and what he truly believed.”

4. “Well, I think that, you know, as we look at someone like John McCain and his passing — I mean, his legacy is really one of civility and dignity and honor and integrity in something that we really need very much in politics and bipartisanship.”

5. “I have admired him my entire life. It’s tough to imagine the Senate without him. It’s tough to imagine politics without John McCain.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here