Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on John McCain: “His capacity to learn and his insatiable curiosity were extraordinary. So, I’ll miss that as well. But frankly, I’ll miss how much fun he was and how much I learned from him. And he leaves a big hole in my heart, and my condolences go out to Cindy [McCain].”

Hillary Clinton on McCain: “I mean, he understood that we’ve been through perilous times before at home and abroad. But our institutions are being severely tested right now, including his beloved Senate. And he was, in every way he knew how, trying to sound the alarm to get all of us as Americans to understand that if we abandon the ideals that we have stood for around the globe, if we turn our back on leadership on behalf of human rights and the kind of future we want to forge for our children and grandchildren, we will be giving up on what he fought for, what he was imprisoned for, what he stood for, and in a long line of American patriots.”

Susan Page of USA Today on McCain: ” A higher purpose is one of the things that John McCain repeatedly talked about to everybody, to other members of Congress, to members of the press. I think he thought all of us should have a higher purpose.”

Former British prime minister Tony Blair on McCain: “An exceptional human being, he was unafraid of standing up strong and resolute in defense of the principles he believed in. He was also great company — witty, fiery, always interesting and stimulating with a high intelligence and deep humanity. In a world searching for examples of political integrity, he was such an example, and a supreme one at that.”

Stephen Hayes on McCain’s defense in the 2008 presidential race of the troop surge in Iraq: “Even if they didn’t always agree with McCain on policy, he was a man of conviction and principle. Just ten years ago, that mattered enough to GOP primary voters that they made McCain their nominee. Perhaps nothing has changed more in American politics over the past decade. Republicans today, with very few exceptions, have shown themselves willing to sacrifice principle in order to win. McCain was until the end willing to lose if losing was the cost of fighting for principle.”

Natan Sharansky on McCain: “He never stopped supporting dissidents who suffered under dictatorial regimes, and he never forgot that some things should take precedence over realpolitik considerations and party lines. It was this deep conviction that motivated him to speak against a realpolitik approach to the situation in the Soviet Union, in Syria and in Iran. And it was this conviction, too, that compelled him to fight against torture in Guantanamo Bay regardless of his own party’s criticism. He knew that justice itself, as well as the United States’s moral integrity, was on the line.”

Mitt Romney on McCain: “No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service, sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by our friendship.”