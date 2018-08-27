Editorial cartoonist

I think we can agree that President Trump’s characteristically small-hearted tribute to Sen. John McCain was horrible in all the ways that Trump genuinely is. And that McCain’s sacrifices and service for his country were exceptional. People should be aware of and sincerely grateful for real contributions to the public good, especially in this era when they are rarer by the day.

But the question of who gets called a hero, and particularly the idea that there is some sort of compulsory obligation to fall in line on this question, is not helpful to anything. There clearly is such a thing as heroism. You just can’t judge it accurately from the outside. The definition of heroism is, or ought to be, acting to serve or save someone else at a substantial cost or risk to yourself, the costs and risks being known and willingly accepted. It’s a high bar, but heroism is high praise.

It’s noteworthy how people who have been called heroes so often demure. They know that their own motivations are complex, as are our own. There was a period in the late 20th century when a standard bit of counsel was “We need more heroes.” It always struck me as odd advice. The intent seemed to be that we needed to identify more individuals out there as heroes and then model them. I don’t think it would be too difficult to come up with a list of such notables whose reputations time has not been altogether kind to. Whom does it help to have a hero who turns out to have a truly disturbing character flaw that you didn’t know about? How can that lesson be anything other than disillusionment?

It is interesting that the advice was not “Be a hero.” It is certainly within everyone’s power to act heroically in small ways every day, as long as you don’t need to be thanked for it. But everyone knows at some level that this advice wouldn’t be followed. Easier to hope for someone else to be your hero for you.

It seems to me that instead of standing up a lot of clay heroes like terracotta soldiers, better advice is to come to understand the imperfection of human souls, and instead of heroism, set a higher social expectation of public responsibility, for everyone. If people could bring themselves to shift an additional percent or two of their efforts from self-serving to community well-being, we’d be a lot better off than spending time lauding a few as heroes. We might even end up with a Trump-free White House.

Trump, it may be instructive to reflect upon, is a hero to many.