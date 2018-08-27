UP: Flipping
DOWN: “Truth isn’t truth”
UP: Possible GOP seats that can be lost
DOWN: Blaming Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for Democrats’ woes
UP: Canceling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting in North Korea
DOWN: Touting President Trump’s Singapore summit as a success
UP: Keeping Attorney General Jeff Sessions in place, for now
DOWN: Senators rooting for Sessions to go
UP: Democratic women gubernatorial nominees
DOWN: Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.)
UP: Venezuela’s inflation rate
DOWN: President Nicolás Maduro
UP: Outpouring of respect for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.)
DOWN: The Senate without McCain
UP: Support for Obamacare
DOWN: Support for Trump’s tax cuts
UP: Democrats considering a presidential run
DOWN: Republicans willing to stand up to Trump