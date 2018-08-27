

President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Quantico, Va., in December. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

UP: Flipping

DOWN: “Truth isn’t truth”

UP: Possible GOP seats that can be lost

DOWN: Blaming Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for Democrats’ woes

UP: Canceling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting in North Korea

DOWN: Touting President Trump’s Singapore summit as a success

UP: Keeping Attorney General Jeff Sessions in place, for now

DOWN: Senators rooting for Sessions to go

UP: Democratic women gubernatorial nominees

DOWN: Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.)

UP: Venezuela’s inflation rate

DOWN: President Nicolás Maduro

UP: Outpouring of respect for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.)

DOWN: The Senate without McCain

UP: Support for Obamacare

DOWN: Support for Trump’s tax cuts

UP: Democrats considering a presidential run

DOWN: Republicans willing to stand up to Trump