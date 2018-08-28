

President Trump speaks with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto by phone Monday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Certainly, a lot of Republicans will lose. “The playing field of competitive races has expanded, and not in a good way for the GOP: of the 66 races in our ‘Lean’ and ‘Toss Up’ columns, Republicans are defending 62 and Democrats just four. The battlefield includes all types of places: northeastern suburbs, Sun Belt exurbs, Trump zones in the Rust Belt and unexpected locales like Little Rock, Spokane and even the coalfields of southern West Virginia.”

Whenever an incumbent Republican is only single digits ahead in a statewide race, you can be certain voters really don’t like him. “Sen. Ted Cruz (R) leads his Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, by just 1 point in their Texas Senate race, well within the margin of error of a new poll from Emerson College. The survey, which was released on Monday, found that Cruz leads O’Rourke 38 to 37 percent. Four percent of voters favor a different candidate and 21 percent remain undecided.”

It would certainly annoy him if the press kept asking at every White House briefing. “Reporters Try Asking Trump Multiple Times About John McCain, Get No Answer.”

You are certain to be happier embracing something larger than yourself. “Go be a more committed public servant. Go be a braver example. Go model generosity to people you disagree with. Go believe more fully in people’s potential. Go give more encouragement to people struggling to change the world.”

We cannot be certain what is in this deal, or even if there is a deal. “The US and Mexico have reached an agreement on elements of the North American Free Trade Agreement, marking a significant step toward reshaping the landmark trade deal better known as NAFTA.” Sounds like Trump desperately trying to get attention.

Be certain that the special counsel will get plenty of help from anti-Russian sources. “Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament and a former journalist, revealed the existence in 2016 of the so-called ‘black ledger’—a list of secret payments made by Ukraine’s pro-Russian Party of Regions to [Paul] Manafort and others. The list detailed the vast sums Manafort earned as a political consultant abroad, some of which he concealed from U.S. authorities.”

Gen. Michael Hayden speaking out on guns is certainly a surprise: