I’ve written before about how not only is it extremely difficult to fire bad cops, but they often get promoted or receive awards after their misdeeds, often in what appears to be a show of defiance by the agencies that employ them.

I fell down an Internet rabbit hole on Monday that produced another example of the phenomenon. It began with the fatal police shooting of Donna Castleberry in Columbus, Ohio, over the weekend. The officer who shot Castleberry is a 30-year veteran of the Columbus police department named Andrew Mitchell. So far, all we know is that Mitchell was in the car alone with Castleberry, Mitchell was undercover, and Castleberry was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court for a solicitation charge. After some conversation, Castleberry apparently stabbed Mitchell in the hand, at which point Mitchell shot Castleberry eight times. From the news reports I’ve read, it isn’t clear if Castleberry knew Mitchell was a police officer. It does appear that she was trapped in Mitchell’s car. It’s a terrible story, and I’ll write more here as we learn more details.

But this post isn’t about that Andrew Mitchell. It’s about another Ohio police officer named Andrew Mitchell. It appears that some activist groups and social media posts have confused the two Andrew Mitchells. But they’re definitely two different people. One works in Columbus, the other in Cincinnati. The Columbus Andrew Mitchell has been a police officer for 30 years. The Cincinnati Andrew Mitchell appears to have started his law enforcement career in 2006.

And man, the Cincinnati Andrew Mitchell has quite a record.

According to a lawsuit, in 2008 Mitchell was responding to a burglary alarm when he saw a 19-year-old named Christopher Bauer walking along the street. Mitchell asked Bauer to stop, but the lawsuit says Bauer was wearing headphones at the time and didn’t hear the command. When Bauer kept walking, Mitchell used a stun gun on him from his patrol car. Bauer fell face-first to the sidewalk and hit his head, chipping his front teeth and rendering him unconscious. When Bauer didn’t comply with Mitchell’s command to put his hands behind his back, Mitchell then used the stun gun on him again. Bauer did not commit the burglary and was never charged with any crime. (The burglary call was actually a false alarm.) According to press accounts, Bauer suffered permanent neurological damage.

An internal investigation found that Mitchell’s use of his stun gun against Bauer “did not conform with Department policies, procedures, or training,” including failure to give a verbal warning before using his stun gun and using more force than was reasonably necessary. Mitchell was given a 40-hour suspension. The city settled with Bauer’s family for $210,000. Two years after the incident, Mitchell was promoted to sergeant.

A year after that, in 2011, Mitchell shot and killed musician David Hebert. Hebert was sitting with his dog and a friend early in the morning when he was confronted by Mitchell and other police officers investigating a report of a stolen “pirate sword.” The report came from a man who had hosted a party the two had attended earlier in the night. The man claimed Herbert had also cut him with a knife. When Hebert — who was heavily intoxicated — was asked about the sword, he reached into his pocket to pull out a switchblade. The police claimed Hebert swiped at them with the knife, at which time Mitchell shot and killed him. But Hebert’s family and his friend insisted he thought he was complying with an order to hand over any weapons he was carrying.

Subsequent investigations found inconsistencies in the stories of both the man who hosted the party and the police officers who confronted Hebert. If Hebert presented such a threat, why didn’t other officers fire their weapons? Dash cameras that should have recorded the incident also weren’t on. But other video of the incident also shows the officers made no effort to assist or resuscitate Hebert after Mitchell shot him. Nevertheless, Mitchell and the other officers were cleared of any wrongdoing. Hebert’s family also filed a lawsuit, and settled with the city for $187,500 in 2015.

In July 2015, Mitchell was off duty in his personal vehicle when he ran into a utility pole at about 5 a.m. A 911 caller after the accident described Mitchell as “drunk as hell” and said he was “flying around the corners” and “ran every stop sign.” Yet the responding officers ignored that call and other witness reports, and instead suggested that Mitchell crashed after swerving to miss another vehicle. According to court documents, the officers didn’t give Mitchell a sobriety or breath test. Instead, they steered him away from witnesses and later arranged for him to get a ride home. All three officers were suspended and criminally charged after an internal investigation. But at a bench trial, a judge acquitted the two officers who assisted Mitchell. Mitchell was allowed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor traffic violations and fined $315.

And in April 2017, Mitchell was promoted to lieutenant. It’s a classic case of what I call “Cop of the Year” syndrome — “the tendency for police agencies and organizations to not only excuse questionable incidents of lethal force, but to honor them, as a way of dispelling critics.”

As City Beat reported in 2016, there’s a history of this sort of thing in Cincinnati. In 2016, Cincinnati cops shot and killed Paul Gaston as he was on his hands and knees after a chase when, they say, he reached for a weapon. He was unarmed. Of the three officers involved in Gaston’s death, one had been the subject of 10 complaints between 2012 and 2014; another had been the subject of 11 complaints between 2011 and 2013. In 2000, an unarmed black man with no prior record died in the back of a police vehicle after a routine search turned physical. Roger Owensby Jr.’s death further raised racial tensions in the city, which culminated in protests and riots a few months later after yet another questionable death in police custody. One of the officers involved, Patrick Caton, was fired after an internal investigation. But he later won his job back through arbitration and was then promoted to lieutenant.

In 2013, after more than a decade of questionable shootings and racial strife between the police and city residents, Cincinnati hired reform-minded police chief Jeff Blackwell, who won praise from the Obama administration for his outreach to minorities and his community-oriented style of policing. He didn’t last long. Blackwell was fired in 2015 after complaints by the city’s police unions. His firing was protested by civil rights and racial justice groups, including a group that represents black police officers. Blackwell alleged his firing was racially motivated, and he publicly threatened to sue. The city paid him a confidential settlement of $255,000 in 2016.

I’m not sure what to make of the fact that Blackwell got more money than the families of Bauer and Hebert, one of whom was severely injured and one of whom is dead. But it’s just as telling that the police chief who tried to change the culture in Cincinnati got fired, while cops who seemingly kill and maim city residents without cause seem to get promoted.