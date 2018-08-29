

The desk of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Monday. (Senate Television via AP)

Opinion writer

Without shame. First President Trump and his flag, now this: “A push to rename a Senate office building after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) is facing political headwinds on Capitol Hill from Republican lawmakers.”

Without any proof, of course. “President Trump on Tuesday accused Alphabet Inc.’s Google search platform of elevating critical news stories about his presidency at the expense of friendly conservative voices, adding to the growing scrutiny of tech giants from policy makers.”

Without any movement by Pyongyang, reversing Trump’s foolish concession is wise. “Defense Secretary Jim Mattis opened the door on Tuesday to restarting large-scale military exercises on the Korean Peninsula, appearing to contradict President Trump, who had labeled the war games costly and ‘provocative’ two months ago in trying to lower tensions with North Korea.”

Without a full picture of Trump’s offenses, it’s hard to assess what voters will conclude. “Almost two thirds of Americans believe Michael Cohen’s claim that President Trump ordered him to make illegal payments to two women to keep them quiet about his affairs — but less than half of Americans believe Congress should start impeachment proceedings, according to a new Axios/SurveyMonkey poll.” Censuring him and then prosecuting when he leaves office isn’t entirely unreasonable.

Without a doubt, no president has paired this degree of moral vacuity with sheer incompetency. On the McCain flag fiasco: “The episode has managed to combine most of the worst aspects of Donald Trump’s presidency: pettiness as a major motivating force for administration policy, a preference for sowing division over unity, disdain for tradition and norms, chaotic decision making, and an ultimate tendency to surrender.”

Without any credibility on trade, Trump can’t even get Republicans to play along. “Congressional Republicans disregarded President Donald Trump’s announcement Monday that he would pursue a bilateral trade deal with Mexico unless Canadian negotiators quickly agree to a framework for an updated trilateral North American Free Trade Agreement, arguing that his plan may not even be possible due to procedural constraints.”

Without McCain, symbolic gestures won’t be made. Fabulous choice. “The Republican senator from Arizona, who planned his own funeral, chose Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza as one of the dignitaries to carry his coffin to the front of the Washington National Cathedral at Saturday’s memorial service. . . . The choice of Kara-Murza, who twice suffered organ failure from poisoning, appears aimed at sending a last message to Putin and Trump, who McCain had criticized for sounding too cozy with the Russian leader, amid an investigation into whether the U.S. president’s allies cooperated with Moscow’s efforts to intervene in the 2016 election. For more than seven years, McCain and Kara-Murza had each other’s backs as each criticized Putin and what they saw as his autocratic tendencies in Russia.” God bless them both.