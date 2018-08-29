

For President Trump, the scandals and careless errors pile up, especially when the media and voters are distracted by worse outrages and major historical happenings. So it has been this week as Trump freaks out over the outpouring of genuine affection for Sen. John McCain. A pair of events shows just how much damage a president who thinks only of himself can do.

Let’s start with a disaster whose death toll exceeds that of Hurricane Katrina (and is nearly equal to 9/11). CNN reports:

Puerto Rico’s government raised its official Hurricane Maria death toll to 2,975 on Tuesday in the wake of a new estimate from researchers. The new figure is 46 times larger than the previous toll the Puerto Rican government released in December 2017, when officials said 64 people had died as a result of the storm. It comes on the same day researchers from George Washington University revealed findings from a study on storm-related deaths commissioned by the U.S. commonwealth’s government. “This is unprecedented devastation,” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told reporters.

It will not surprise you that the president, who picked fights with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz as the death toll mounted and showed a stunning lack of concern for the slow pace of recovery that left hundreds of thousands of Americans without power for months, says nothing himself about the revised death toll (after previously bragging the total death count was low).

Puerto Rico’s governor, who spent time flattering Trump as the death toll was climbing, acknowledges (now) some blame:

Officials did nothing to respond to public criticisms and concerns about political motivations that surged when the official tally of deaths jumped from 16 to 34 shortly after President Trump visited. . . . The governor admitted Tuesday that he’d made mistakes in handling the situation. “I agree I made mistakes. I agree on that. … This could have been done differently. I recognize all that,” he said. “However, I reject the notion that this was somehow connected to any political consideration. My only consideration is the well-being of the people of Puerto Rico. My only consideration was getting the best available information and the truth out there.”

(Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders seemed content to put the onus on the governor: “The federal government has been, and will continue to be, supportive of Governor Rosselló’s efforts to ensure a full accountability and transparency of fatalities resulting from last year’s hurricanes — the American people, including those grieving the loss of a loved one, deserve no less,” Sanders said in a statment. Unbelievably, she declared, “The President remains proud of all of the work the Federal family undertook to help our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico.” Really?

Puerto Ricans living on the island don’t vote for president or Congress, and Trump doesn’t have much interest in appealing to Puerto Ricans living in the states. Instead, he simply moves on to the next race-baiting moment.

Trump may not be one for details — unless they affect him personally and financially. Another scandal that surfaced this week, the FBI building relocation, bears the telltale signs of the Trump presidency — rank dishonesty and conflicts of interest.

The Post reports:

Officials from the General Services Administration may have misled Congress about the White House’s role in canceling a decade-long search for a new FBI headquarters campus in the Washington suburbs last year, according to a government watchdog report released Monday. GSA officials also misrepresented the costs of their replacement plan — to build a new downtown headquarters — making it seem as though it would cost less than the original plan when it would actually cost more, the report from the agency’s inspector general found. Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration — which manages federal real estate — met with President Trump, White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and budget director Mick Mulvaney over the course of two meetings on Jan. 24.

What exactly did Trump, who leases the federally owned Old Post Office building across the street from the FBI, tell her to do? Who, if anyone, told her to lie about his involvement? We don’t know.

However, it is precisely because Trump’s hotel operation (under a lease that was supposed to bar any government official from profiting from the venture) poses an ongoing conflict of interest (not to mention a possible violation of the emoluments clause) that he should never have been allowed to keep ownership of his businesses and/or retain the lease.

Former White House ethics counsel Norman Eisen, co-counsel in a case suing Trump over his operation of the hotel, tells me: “The GSA IG’s conclusions are deeply concerning because they make clear that President Trump was personally involved in a decision that had the potential to directly impact his financial interest in the Trump hotel, and surely did. If the GSA had pursued its previous plan of leasing the current FBI headquarters for development, then the president’s hotel might have faced direct competition.”

He adds: “The long-running demolition and construction wouldn’t have been too great for business, either. This scenario is particularly concerning because the IG report directly undermines the GSA’s claim that its decision would be less expensive.”

Moreover, Eisen observes that “the GSA report makes clear that the president is using his powers to prevent proper investigation of his involvement in the GSA’s decision. The IG report states that some GSA witnesses refused to answer any questions about Administrator Murphy’s meeting with the president on January 24, 2018, about the project, citing directives from the White House not to disclose any statements made by the president.”

He notes, “The directive from the president and the White House not to disclose this information suggests that there is something worth hiding. Any assertion of executive privilege in this context would, of course, have been completely baseless because those privileges only shield the president in inquiries by the judicial and legislative branches. Instead, the White House is using its power and influence to undermine effective oversight by the IG.”

One can see why the emoluments litigation is so critical — finding out what Trump is up to and what influence he is asserting through his powers as president is at the root of the effort to root out his corrupt practices.

If only Trump showed the same minute attention to detail when the issue was Puerto Rico’s buildings and the relocation of its people. Perhaps if he had a hotel there, he would have paid more attention.