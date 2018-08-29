Editorial cartoonist

There is an enduring argument about whether the long summer vacation leads to an atrophy of student skills. In any case, something similar seems to have happened to the American electoral system and its participants.

Perhaps it’s a byproduct of the received economic axiom of the age that markets solve all problems. The corollary to this is that you don’t have to pay particular attention to elections, because government IS the problem and all politicians are the same in any case. We dutifully filled out those answers and were given an A+. But it turns out this was merely grade inflation at work and all our answers were wrong.

Here’s what we have learned, the hard way:

-Politicians are not all alike. Some are shriekingly unhinged. And such a person and his enablers can somehow wind up controlling EVERY BRANCH OF GOVERNMENT.

-Government matters, because markets do not solve all problems. Unless you consider a robust middle class to have been a problem and insufficient billions of riches for the rich also a problem.

-That while WE may not have been paying attention to politics, others were. They were constructing a legal rationale that there can never be too much big money in politics. They also engineered congressional districts to be wildly unrepresentative of the actual voters and their intentions. Oh, and for good measure, they have been busy making it harder and harder for some people to even vote at all.

And now, as our glorious vacation from engagement comes to a close, we realize with some horror that no matter what we have discovered, it may be too late to do anything about it. No matter how big the blue wave, it is going to be running into that sea wall of gerrymandering. D’oh!

It is not too late to undo this situation, although it’s getting close. And unfortunately, this November is going to be the adults’ version of high-stakes testing. This is one test we are going to have to ace.