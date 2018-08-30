

Andrew Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, addresses his supporters after winning Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday (Steve Cannon/AP)

Opinion writer

The Florida race will be worse than most gubernatorial contests. “Fresh off his victory in the Florida Republican gubernatorial primary, Rep. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that voters would ‘monkey this up’ if they elected his African American opponent, Andrew Gillum, to be governor, immediately drawing accusations of racism.”

It was worse than the Katrina response. “These are 2,975 people that will no longer see the light of day. These are parents, children, grandchildren, grandparents. People whose lives will never be the same, and the onset of fear and lack of dignity in which the Trump Administration continues to treat the people of Puerto Rico makes you mad, makes you angry, and makes you realize that this man, it’s not that he doesn’t want to get it, is that he is incapable of feeling solidarity and empathy.”

I suppose corruption was worse at some point but nothing comes to mind. “The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether a fugitive Malaysian financier laundered tens of millions of dollars through two associates and used the funds to pay a U.S. legal team that includes former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and a lawyer who represents President Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.” It never ends.

Nothing worse than cracking down on corruption, huh? “Romania, long considered one of the most corrupt states in the European Union, has made energetic efforts to root out graft, entangling prominent lawmakers, raising concerns about the rule of law and prompting rallies by tens and sometimes hundreds of thousands of protesters. Now, unexpectedly, Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, has waded into the debate, sending a letter to Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, criticizing the country’s anticorruption efforts.”

It will look worse for Paul Manafort if prosecutors rack up more convictions in the Washington, D.C., trial. “Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked for more time to decide whether to retry former Trump campaign Chairman Paul Manafort on 10 bank and tax fraud charges that an Alexandria, Virginia, jury failed to resolve earlier this month. In a filing to Judge T.S. Ellis III, Mueller’s team noted that it is still waiting for Manafort’s team to file post-trial motions and for those to be resolved.”

Worse reporting gets less hits. Is there a problem? “Mainstream media organizations are better-resourced and do far more reporting than smaller, explicitly politicized outlets. . . . There is a reason that Microsoft’s Bing News or Apple News have nearly the same mix of news sources as Google News: By reasonable, measurable standards, those organizations are the ones reporting the state of the world best. Is it any surprise that the main right-leaning media organizations that do make the cut at Google are the Wall Street Journal and Fox News? Those two organizations have real reporters doing journalism that conforms to the industry’s standards.”

The more informed and more diverse the jury pool, the worse the chances for Manafort. “Lawyers for Paul Manafort suggested President Donald Trump is making it harder for his ex-campaign boss to get a fair trial as they asked a judge to move his next case on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller out of a Washington, D.C., federal court.”