

Andrew Gillum, with his wife, R. Jai Gillum, at his side, addresses supporters after winning the Democratic primary for governor of Florida on Tuesday in Tallahassee. (Steve Cannon/AP)

Opinion writer

Throughout the primary season, the media has lurched from one week to the next, trying to ferret out an ideological narrative to explain disparate results. The moderates are winning! No, it’s the Bernie Sanders people! Civil war!

We saw the limits of such analyses on Tuesday, when the establishment, mainstream Republican Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) won her primary seeking to replace the retiring Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.). Meanwhile, in Florida, the progressive outsider Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum came out of nowhere to beat moderate former congresswoman Gwen Graham, daughter of former senator Bob Graham, in the Democratic primary in the governor’s race. So which is it — progressives on top or moderates in the lead? (And did McSally win because she was a mainstream Republican or because she started embracing Trumpian positions?)

Let’s think back to 2016, when conventional wisdom said Donald Trump could not win the GOP presidential nomination with views that diverged so strongly from GOP dogma. Then his far-out views on everything from NATO to immigration were supposed to keep him out of the Oval Office. With a helping hand from Vladimir Putin, WikiLeaks and former FBI director James Comey, Trump won without much concern at all about ideology. (Whatever really didn’t fit with his base’s predilections, such as his previous pro-choice views, could be changed.) Voters decided that they liked a pugilist or wanted to rock the status quo or hated Hillary Clinton or thought he was amusing. And yes, some felt that he not-too-slyly ratified their xenophobia and racism. Clinton might have been running a traditional liberal vs. conservative race, but Trump wasn’t — and voters seemed not to care whether Trump’s views were “conservative” (or if they even made any sense).

Fast forward to 2018, and the media is back to slotting candidates and analyzing races through an ideological lens. But there’s little to no evidence that Gillum won because he was endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). It makes far more sense to say that voters thought he was a more energetic, compelling candidate, an underdog who lagged in fundraising and never led in the polls. Moreover, this year nonwhite, younger candidates (Gillum is 39) have done extremely well across the board in Democratic primaries. Like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the upset winner in New York’s 14th Congressional District, Gillum also has a terrific life story to tell, as Benjamin Wallace-Wells wrote before the election:

Over six feet tall, with a shaved head and handsome, Gillum took the pulpit and told the congregation about his life. He was born poor, in Miami. His mother was a school-bus driver and his father was a construction laborer. He was the fifth of seven children, and the first to graduate from high school. While finishing college at Florida A. & M., he became the youngest city commissioner in the history of Tallahassee, and then, when he was thirty-five, he became its mayor. Gillum portrayed his own rise as proof that Florida had once been a more progressive place, and that the recent conservative regime has been a deviation. “We’ve got to reinfuse into our public education what used to exist there,” he said. It was the conservatives, Gillum said, who had rejected the Obamacare Medicaid expansion that would have insured seven hundred thousand Floridians, and conservatives who had kept ex-felons, his brother among them, from voting. In Tallahassee, he had opened up most municipal jobs to those who had been in prison, and found that they were among the city’s hardest-working employees. “We can have that kind of state,” Gillum said. The congregation prayed over him, right arms extended.

He might have many left-wing views, but that’s just good political theater. And let’s not forget that this was Florida, where memories of the Parkland massacre are still fresh in people’s minds and the Pulse nightclub massacre recently passed its second anniversary. (“As the mayor of Tallahassee, Gillum had been sued by the National Rifle Association, in his official capacity and personally, over an ordinance that prohibited anyone from firing weapons in the city’s parks. One of the issues in the ensuing court battles was the legitimacy of a state law that allows public officials to be sued as individuals if they enact rules limiting the use of guns.”) In the wake of the Parkland shooting, all but hard-right voters support tougher limits on guns.

So, sure — Gillum was ideologically the most progressive candidate in the Democratic primary. But he won with a dynamic campaign that connected in a visceral way with voters. On guns, immigration and other hot-button topics, Gillum is more closely aligned with voters than his GOP opponent, Rep. Ron DeSantis, is. (DeSantis, who is in hot water for warning voters not to “monkey up” matters in their state, has been an ideologically zealous member of the Freedom Caucus and a fixture on Fox News, where he defends every crackpot theory and extreme position that Trump advances.) Gillum might be more progressive than a lot of Democrats, but he’s also a more skilled politician than most. And in the end, good candidates usually beat mediocre ones.