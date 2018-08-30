Editorial cartoonist

People love to mutter, with a pious shake of the solemn, mature head, “How could they?” It is so morally satisfying to look back at someone else’s complicity and wonder aloud, with gravid righteousness, how someone could have remained silent in the face of a corrosive malignancy. The Catholic Church has had its test, and failed.

But guess what? There’s another test going on right now. And Republican elected officials, queuing up boldly for their spots in the history books, are openly and spectacularly flunking it. Who did what when President Trump divided the nation on race and simultaneously conducted an assault on the mechanisms of the government that could check his ongoing malfeasance?

No collusion??? It is everywhere to be seen in today’s Republican Party. Republicans might rationalize their complicity around election strategizing, and temporize for tactical purposes, but we know, or ought to know, a couple of things for sure: that the history of the Trump presidency and all its players will be written, and it will be written as a very dark, shame-filled chapter.

And this is how it happens. There are always fine reasons to keep your mouth shut, to look the other way, to come up with tissue-thin rationalizations for allowing malfeasance to continue. And one might think that sufficient dexterity will make the fundamental problem disappear. It doesn’t disappear. Ask the Catholic Church. History is watching.