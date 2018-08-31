Editorial cartoonist

President Trump is smarter than everybody else put together. When somebody who thinks such a thing also happens to be president of the United States, you know that you have come to the end of something or other. Sanity, maybe? We do know we are not at the end of history, because Francis Fukuyama notwithstanding, what history teaches (and maybe the ONLY thing it teaches) is that it keeps going.

On top of all the other outrageous aspects of the Trump presidency, we have the absolutely exhausting one of trying daily to disentangle the web of nonsense and distortion being continuously ejected from the Trump spinneret. This will last, alas, as long as the Trump presidency does. But the deterioration in our public discussions has been going on for some time now. That’s our recent history. So what lies ahead?

Artificial intelligence (AI) lies ahead, is what. While Trump has us tanglefooted in arguing about coal mines and steel tariffs, and other weighty 20th-century concerns, the technological revolution that will transform everything gathers and approaches largely unnoticed. Our recent track record with the last two transformations isn’t so good. We misjudged the Internet and missed climate change altogether. We thought that the Internet would be a liberating force for independence and empowerment, but discovered it turned out to be a privacy-invading, depression-inducing addiction machine. We thought climate change was a kooky side-debate for a subspecies known as “the environmentalists” to worry about, until our house burned down, the remnants scattered in a tornado and extinguished in a flood. Is we learning yet?

We will find out in November whether we is learning something, but even if we pass that crucial test, we will have proved to be slow learners. We are about to discover that the 21st century will in fact be transformed by AI, and maybe we ought to look up from the Trump slurry we are mired in for a moment and see what is coming. Will AI be a force for good, or the biggest dystopia yet? Darned if we know! We’re too busy arguing about whether truth isn’t truth, or is.

Bring on artificial intelligence already. We clearly need some help.