

Cindy McCain, right, the widow of Sen. John McCain, watches alongside family members and loved ones on Thursday as the senator’s casket is taken aboard a military transport plane for travel to Washington. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Opinion writer

The long goodbye begins. “Cindy McCain, the late senator’s wife, followed behind the casket and was escorted by their sons, Jack McCain and Jimmy McCain. Meghan McCain, one of their daughters, cried throughout the ceremony and stood weeping in front of McCain’s casket.”

Saying goodbye to one hero makes some overly eager for a new one. “[Rep. Beto] O’Rourke is good at this, way better than most of the Democrats sniffing around the next presidential race from the boring hallways of Capitol Hill. Whether he wins or loses his race — and yes, even if he loses — O’Rourke should be included in every conversation about the 2020 Democratic primary. That’s because, unlike most of the paint-by-numbers politicians in his party, O’Rourke actually understands how politics should be conducted in the Donald Trump era: authentic, full of energy, stripped of consultant-driven sterility, and waged at all times with a social-media-primed video screen in mind.” Slow down, folks.

After saying goodbye, a tough decision. “In replacing John McCain, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is set to make the most important decision of his political career — one that could determine his future in Republican politics. Ducey faces massive, competing pressures in selecting someone to fill McCain’s Senate seat until a 2020 special election. Donald Trump and his supporters will want a reliable vote in the Senate and will blame Ducey if his appointee breaks with the President. McCain’s camp, meanwhile, could prefer someone in the ‘Maverick’ mold or a placeholder who wouldn’t seek re-election.”

People want to say goodbye. “On Friday, John S. McCain will become the 31st person to lie in state in the United States Capitol, joining a short list of American leaders to have their coffins displayed at the Rotunda for public viewing. . . . Mr. McCain will become the 13th senator to lie in state, including some who later reached the White House. The last senator to lie in state was Daniel Inouye of Hawaii, in 2012.”

Republicans might have to wave goodbye to the Florida governorship if this keeps up. “Florida’s GOP gubernatorial nominee Rep. Ron DeSantis administered a racist and conspiracy-obsessed Facebook group, until yesterday when research from Media Matters staffer Natalie Martinez revealed the lawmaker’s role on the page and forced him to leave it.”

When Trump does say goodbye, expect all hell to break loose. “President Donald Trump said Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s job is safe at least until the midterm elections in November. ‘I just would love to have him do a great job,’ Trump said Thursday. . . . Asked if he’d keep Sessions beyond November, he declined to comment.” Democrats running for Senate might run on nixing any Trump hack nominated to replace Sessions.

A lovely goodbye from football star Larry Fitzgerald. “I’m black; he was white. I’m young; he wasn’t so young. He lived with physical limitations brought on by war; I’m a professional athlete. He ran for president; I ran out of bounds. He was the epitome of toughness, and I do everything I can to avoid contact. While from very different worlds, we developed a meaningful friendship.”