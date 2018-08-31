

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing in D.C. in November 2017. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Opinion writer

It is as if the Republicans are trying to lose the midterms by a mile. This week, the administration announced two initiatives: Deny federal workers a measly 1.9 percent raise, and, by executive fiat, index capital gains to inflation, saving the rich billions. No, really.

The Post reports:

President Trump on Thursday headed off a potential substantial raise for federal workers in the event of a congressional budget deadlock, repeating his call for lawmakers to freeze the salaries of 2 million federal employees in 2019. The House has passed legislation making no mention of a raise, effectively endorsing the freeze that Trump originally proposed in February. The Senate has passed a competing measure allowing a 1.9 percent increase, a dispute that adds another sticking point to already delicate budget talks on Capitol Hill.

In a letter to Congress, Trump — who never tires of telling us the economy is the best ever — argues that the freeze is justified by “serious economic conditions affecting the general welfare.” Moreover, he would have us believe that we “must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases.” Perhaps if those efforts didn’t give him, his children and his cronies enormous tax breaks, there would be enough to pay these people a raise that does not even keep up with inflation.

This would hit postal carriers, park rangers, Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors, Head Start teachers and aides, and the rest. Yes, federal employees are most heavily concentrated inside the Beltway, but there are federal workers in every state, of course. The Post reported in January:

Only about 1 in 6 of the 1.87 million civilian full-time federal employees live in the Washington, D.C. metro area, which includes Northern Virginia, suburban Maryland and even a touch of West Virginia. The rest work around the country. . . . Although the Washington area has the highest number of federal workers, government employees make up large shares of the workforce in many other areas, often near military bases. Federal civilians are 15 percent of the workforce in the small metropolitan area near Robins Air Force Base south of Macon, Ga. Similarly, federal civilian workers are 13 percent of the workforce in the Bremerton-Silverdale metropolitan area near Seattle. Federal workers are 16 percent of the workforce near the Patuxent Naval Air Station in Southern Maryland.